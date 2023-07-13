Everywhere we turn, there's a clamor for leadership, an urgent call for individuals to rise and guide us through the complexities of modern life. Whether it's in business, politics, or our personal lives, good leadership remains an elusive yet pivotal aspect of success. Yet, in our quest for exemplary leadership, we often overlook one fundamental truth: Good leadership is about understanding that sometimes you lead, and sometimes you are led.

The Harvard Business Review highlighted that one of the most critical attributes of good leaders is their willingness to listen and learn. Indeed, this is not merely a desire for improvement. It's the understanding that no matter how experienced or well-informed you may be, there is always something valuable to be gleaned from others.

Consider the business landscape where C-suite executives make critical decisions daily. These leaders' ability to lead effectively is more than being assertive or charismatic. It also entails being open to insights from their teams, from the newest intern to the most senior employee.

Think back to when Satya Nadella took the reins at Microsoft in 2014. Many were skeptical, wondering if he could turn the software giant's fortunes around. Yet, Nadella embraced a "learn it all" approach rather than a "know it all" attitude, encouraging his team to lead with their ideas and solutions. This open-minded leadership strategy led to a renaissance at Microsoft, resulting in a 600% increase in the company's stock price since Nadella's appointment.

Similarly, politicians should be guided by the wisdom of their constituents, not only during campaign seasons but also while they are in office. Many of history's most significant political leaders, from Abraham Lincoln to Winston Churchill, recognized that their primary role was not to dictate but to represent and reflect the people's will.

We often think of leadership as a top-down process. However, according to Lao Tzu, the ancient Chinese philosopher, the best leaders are those the people hardly notice. They do not dominate but guide and support. This doesn't diminish the importance of decisive action and vision in leadership but is a reminder that the best leaders also know when to follow.

While it's crucial to exhibit strength and vision in leadership roles, we must also remember that these roles involve a delicate dance of guiding and being guided. Leaders who embody this balance can drive their success and the success of their teams, organizations, and societies. Here are seven tips to strengthen your leadership practice:

1. Embrace active listening: To truly allow yourself to be led, it's crucial to develop active listening skills. Engage deeply in conversations, attending not just to words but also to nonverbal cues and emotions. This understanding and thoughtful response can help you gain valuable insights from others.

2. Seek diverse perspectives: Embrace the views that challenge your own. Engage with colleagues from diverse backgrounds or expertise and read widely on a subject before making a decision. This openness to guidance from various quarters not only enriches your understanding but also signals your willingness to be led.

3. Practice humility: Accept that you don't have all the answers and that it's okay to learn. Being open to learning and willing to admit mistakes are key to understanding when to lead and when to be led. Every interaction can teach you something new if you're open to it.

4. Solicit feedback regularly: Encourage others to provide their input about your work. This eagerness to invite feedback showcases your readiness to be led, and it also helps you identify areas for growth and improvement.

5. Regular self-reflection: Spend time reflecting on your interactions and decisions to understand when to assert your leadership and when to step back. Self-evaluation can provide invaluable insights into your leadership style and areas for improvement.

6. Embrace authenticity: Genuine leaders align their actions with their values, acknowledging their strengths and weaknesses without fear. This authenticity builds trust, allowing others to feel comfortable leading when their expertise is required. It signals that leadership isn't about always leading but about letting the best-suited individuals guide the course.

7. Foster a safe working environment: Create a culture where team members feel secure to express their ideas and take risks. A protected environment, characterized by respect and openness, encourages people to lead when their knowledge is vital. Such a culture optimizes collective wisdom and fosters trust and collaboration, enhancing the balance between leading and being led.

These tips encapsulate the essence of both leading and being led, embodying the qualities demonstrated by effective leaders like Lao Tzu and Nadella. By following these strategies, we can aspire to lead with the same authenticity, courage, and resilience, while also being open to the guidance of those we lead.