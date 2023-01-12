GOP Representative Blames Biden for Setting 'Bad Example' for George Santos

Representative George Santos is facing calls to resign by some members of the GOP in New York, though one member of Congress is blaming the freshman's situation on President Joe Biden.

Leaders of the Nassau County Republican Party on Wednesday called on Santos, the newly sworn-in congressman representing parts of Queens and Long Island, to immediately step down.

Santos embellished numerous aspects of his personal and professional background that had gone largely unnoticed until after his election victory over Robert Zimmerman that flipped New York's 3rd district.

"He's disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople," Joseph Cairo, chairman of the Nassau County GOP, said at a press conference.

New York Representative Claudia Tenney, who has represented the state's 24th congressional district since 2021, told Raw Story that Santos' litany of lies are a result of Biden sets "a bad example for young people like George Santos," who is 34. She also expressed compassion for Santos because of the vitriol aimed at him and the impact on his political future.

"I don't think he's going to run again," she said. "But we'll have to wait to see if the Ethics Committee can track him and his, you know, financial issues. I think they're looking at his financial situation and what did he disclose in terms of—that's the legal and not the other part."

WVRO's Ava Pukatch reported Thursday that Tenney is not calling for Santos' resignation. But Representative Anthony D'Esposito, a former police officer representing New York's 4th district in Congress, is. D'Esposito was the first GOP member of the House to call for Santos' resignation and has been joined by Nancy Mace of South Carolina.

"Throughout my time as both an NYPD Detective and elected official, I have maintained that trust is the hallmark of good public service," D'Esposito said in a statement on Thursday. "When public servants deceive and mislead those they are tasked with serving, they are no longer fit to work for the people. It has become clear that Congressman George Santos' many hurtful lies and mistruths surrounding his history have irreparably broken the trust of the residents he is sworn to serve."

In a tweet on Wednesday, Santos maintained his intention to do his job and vowed to remain in office.

"I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living," Santos tweeted on Wednesday. "I will NOT resign!"

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has remained silent regarding Santos, potentially due to an already razor-thin Republican majority. Representative Elise Stefanik of New York has also not commented.

Stefanik has been criticized by New York Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres, who told CNN's Pamela Brown on December 31 that she "knew George Santos was a fraud yet she enthusiastically endorsed him for Congress.

"The House Republican leadership is complicit in the fraud Santos perpetrated against the public," Torres added.

Newsweek reached out to Tenney, Stefanik, D'Esposito and the Republican National Committee for comment.