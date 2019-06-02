GOP Senator Says Democrats Wanting to Impeach Trump Should ‘Buy a Spine’ and Do It: ‘Go Hard or Go Home’

Republican Senator John Kennedy this weekend urged Democrats who support impeaching President Donald Trump to “buy a spine” and make a decision either way.

During an interview Sunday morning on CBS' Face the Nation, Kennedy claimed that only a small minority of Americans supported impeaching Trump in recent polls.

“My Democratic friends have got to make a decision on impeachment. I think impeachment will be a sisyphean task. It'll be tough going in the Senate,” the Louisiana senator said. “Impeachment polls right up there with skim milk among the American people.”

“My advice to my Democratic friends is if you want to do it, go hard or go home,” the 67-year-old senator added. “If you want to do it, go to Amazon online, buy a spine and do it. But go hard or go home. If you're not going to do it, then let us get back to work. I hate to waste a year and a half.”

Kennedy may have underestimated the fraction of the American public who support impeachment. According to a CNN poll released Sunday morning, 41 percent of voters are in favor of impeaching Trump. While that's not the highest percentage of pro-impeachment sentiment — that would be 47 percent in September 2018 — it is an uptick over the previous month's result of 37 percent, indicating the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report has not extinguished efforts to remove the president from office.

Following Mueller's press conference on Wednesday, Democrats have come under mounting pressure to make a determination on whether to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Speaking publicly for the first time since beginning the Russia probe in 2017, Mueller reiterated that he would have stated if the evidence collected during his 22-month-long investigation exonerated the president of any criminal wrongdoing, but he didn't.

The special counsel also revealed that charing Trump with obstruction of justice was “not an option” that was available to his team during the investigation as Justice Department guidelines prohibited a sitting president from being charged with a federal crime. “The Special Counsel's Office is part of the Department of Justice and by regulation, it was bound by that department policy,” he said. “Charging the president with a crime was, therefore, not an option we could consider."

Mueller's comments on Wednesday are expected to be the special counsel's final words on the matter as he will soon be resigning from his post at the Justice Department.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi vowed to continue investigating Trump during her address at the California Democratic Party's annual convention in San Francisco on Saturday. “With the power of the gavel, we will continue to legislate to make progress for the American people,” Pelosi said. “But we will also investigate to defend our democracy and to hold this president and his administration accountable.”

“We will build an ironclad case to act,” she added. “President Trump will be held accountable for his actions. In the Congress, in the courts and in the court of public opinion, we will defend our democracy.”