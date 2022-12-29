'Gossip Girl' Season 2, Episode 5 Recap: The Four Unbelievable Moments

Gossip Girl Season 2 on HBO Max has reached the halfway mark and Episode 5 did not disappoint.

Titled "How to Bury A Millionaire," the latest installment centered around the vow renewal of Max's (played by Thomas Doherty) parents Gideon (Todd Almond) and Roy (John Benjamin Hickey), and despite Max's efforts to ensure his parents had the happiest day of their lives, things did not quite go to plan.

Fans of the original Gossip Girl that aired between 2007 and 2012 finally got the nod to the original series they had been waiting for. Georgina Sparks (Michelle Trachtenberg), a major villain in the original, made a return to the Upper East Side to cause chaos and also sabotage Roy and Gideon's big day.

There was also a whole load of drama that filtered into the ceremony. Newsweek has a recap of the four unbelievable moments.

Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 5 Recap

1. Georgina Sparks's Return

The most shocking moment of all in Gossip Girl Season 2, Episode 5 was the arrival of Gossip Girl alum Georgina Sparks.

At the end of Episode 4, Jordan (Adam Chanler-Berat) falsely confessed that he was Gossip Girl, putting an end to Mike Shubin's (Pico Alexander) desperate attempts to (rightly) expose Kate Keller (Tavi Gevinson) as Gossip Girl.

Mike had revealed he was being blackmailed by an anonymous figure to turn over Gossip Girl's identity and that he was in a desperate financial state to receive the money. With Jordan's confession, he was free from his blackmailer's grasp, but they were not done and Kate and Jordan were left fearing who was after Gossip Girl.

In a huge twist, the anonymous blackmailer was, in fact, Georgina Sparks and she had suspected Kate was Gossip Girl all along. In iconic Georgina fashion, she had Kate kidnapped and brought to the home of Dan and Serena (another nod to the original series), which she had broken into.

Georgina suggested she and Kate should work together and vowed to only set Kate free once she had helped her sabotage Roy and Gideon's vow renewal and Kate obliged.

With the mission complete, Kate was free from Georgina...until Georgina showed up at Kate's home, berating Kate for not using Gossip Girl to her full potential. Georgina suggested they work together to make Gossip Girl an "agent of chaos" and plant false stories, but Kate rejected Georgina's offer.

Georgina eventually left Kate's apartment but this will hopefully not be the last time audiences see Georgina as she knows far too much to let Kate carry on quietly.

2. Graham's Lies

At the end of Episode 4, JC's love interest Graham, who was believed to be married to his high school sweetheart, broke the news his marriage was over, leaving JC with no moral dilemma about pursuing a romantic relationship.

Monet and Luna suspected Graham's sudden announcement that he was divorcing his wife and they were right too, but no one could have foreseen what Graham was really hiding.

At Roy and Gideon's vow renewal, JC planned to expose Graham live on her Instagram for having an affair, believing the pregnant woman he was spotted with to be his wife.

However, the woman was actually Graham's sister and Graham was never married in the first place.

Graham had befriended Julien to avenge his sister, an aspiring musician who had been sexually assaulted by JC's father Davis (Luke Kirby). Graham explained Davis's lawyers had discredited his sister and she was unable to afford a civil lawsuit, so Graham took matters into his own hands. He wanted to hurt JC as a form of revenge but ended up developing feelings for her.

Quite rightly, JC put an end to their relationship.

3. Zoya's Sex Tape

At the beginning of Episode 5, Zoya (Whitney Peak) was spotted taking the morning-after pill after losing her virginity after a night out in Philadelphia.

Sadly, her first time returned to haunt her when she discovered Drew, the boy she slept with, had recorded them having sex, without her consent.

At the time, Zoya had said her name was Monet De Haan (Savannah Smith) and someone close to Drew had been trying to blackmail Monet with the video.

To put an end to the video spreading, Zoya enlisted the help of Milo Sparks, Georgina Sparks's son, who was able to remove the video after Zoya stole Drew's phone at Gideon and Roy's vow renewal ceremony.

Monet also showed her softer, yet still ruthless side. She called Drew's school to inform them of his new "videography" passion and he was immediately expelled. She also ensured her parents had served him with an injunction.

4. Obie's Family Drama

It looks like Obie (Eli Brown) is set to join forces with Gossip Girl.

He had been trying to expose his family's dirty work after learning his parents paid an engineer to confirm the soil for their Jakarta project was solid to build their multimillion-dollar properties, even though it proved unsafe. Obie also discovered they had paid him, even more, to admit he lied on his own and was going to be taking the fall.

Obie tried to expose his family's story in an interview with Gossip Girl alum Nelly (Yin Chang) at The New Yorker but his parents were one step ahead.

Ultimately, it was the building's project manager, Daniela, who took the fall for the failed Jakarta project, and at the end of Episode 5, Obie received the news she had taken her own life.

Unable to expose the truth through legitimate channels, Obie reached out to Gossip Girl and if Gossip Girl decides to publish, Obie's world is about to be turned upside down even more.

Episodes of Gossip Girl drop every Thursday on HBO Max.