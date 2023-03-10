Gran Who Excluded Her Daughter From Will as She Owed Her $14 Applauded

A deceased woman who "debted" her daughter money in her will is being applauded online.

Sharing the hilarious tale with Reddit's Petty Revenge forum, user u/Spycenrice described her grandma as a "The strongest woman on the planet."

"She worked her butt off her whole life and nobody got by without paying her their dues," she wrote.

The grandma raised her children—two sons and a daughter—with love, but unfortunately, all three became addicted to drugs. As a result, she also ended up raising three of her grandchildren—Spycenrice and her two sisters.

Throughout her childhood, the poster's aunt, who she calls "J," would call her grandma constantly asking for money. The grandma would lend her the cash, but it was rarely repaid.

"Which was a big mistake, because, surprise surprise, my grandma was on top of every penny that she had," she said.

"She was the best I've ever seen when it came to handling funds."

Two years ago her grandma was sadly diagnosed with cancer. After she passed away, she left money in her will to her husband, two sons, the poster and her sisters.

However, when it came to J, the will just read: "You still owe me 14 dollars."

"I do not know if she actually somehow debted J 14 dollars in a will, or just put it in there as a little slap in the face," Spycenrice said.

"All J was worried about when grandma died was the money, and she got NONE OF IT. I can't be prouder to have a grandma that wouldn't leave this world without the last laugh."

The story had Reddit users in hysterics, with the post receiving almost 24,000 upvotes and more than 800 comments.

Common Reasons Why Children Are Disinherited

According to Matthew Erskine, managing partner at family law firm Erskine and Erskine, the decision to disinherit a child is often an emotional one, rather than a financial move.

"A parent might object to the child's religious or political views, who they married (or divorced) or because the parent and child are estranged," he told Newsweek.

However, parents might also use their last will and testament to equalize the playing field between multiple children. For example, if they financially supported one child more than another during their lifetime, or one child is inheriting assets such as the family business.

How the disinherited child takes the news will likely depend on the manner it's delivered, as well as their relationship with the parent prior to their death.

"[If] it comes as a surprise, then expect a level of anger, often times enough to generate a lawsuit challenging the disinheritance," Erskine said.

"In any event, if a parent does disinherit a child, then a lawyer needs to keep very good and explicit notes on the client's rationale as to why they are doing so."

'Your Grandma Is a Legend'

Baka-tari called the grandma's posthumous diss a "baller move."

"Grandma took petty to the grave with her," he said. "There's nothing J can do about it, ever, and she'll be talked about forever too."

HelloAll-GoodbyeAll agreed, writing: "Your grandma is a legend," while DefinitionMission144 said: "Brilliant on all levels."

CoderJoe1 wrote: "It could only be better if she left her a mystery box that J could only take possession of after paying the estate $14."

Envybelmont commented: "I imagine any time she buys something and the total is around $14 they'll remind her of it."

However, other users felt Spycenrice's story had some holes in it, particularly concerning why J was estranged, but the poster's father and brother were not.

"Wait I need some more info here..." said Xyldarran.

"So the Aunt was estranged. Did she leave to get away from the two addicts your Grandmother was coddling? I mean I would be the f*** out too if that was the situation."

"You don't become addicts and/or go no contact because your mom raised you lovingly," agreed mikaylin223.

"This was my thought as well," commented fanbreeze. "But I come from an abusive family, so I tend to see family dynamics differently."

"Like did everyone just gloss over that part lol?" asked -NeoSaigon-.

"Two of her kids are going through addiction problems and one of them cut contact? Is grandma as wholesome as OP is making her out to be?"

In an update, Spycenrice responded to the comments, writing: "I think it was a generational problem rather than the 'bad parenting' she's being accused of.

"She was the kindest woman I'd ever met. All 3 of us [grandchildren] are getting therapy for things that aren't related to my grandmother. My uncle, my dad, and my aunt, are not.

"Do we not think that maybe the generational differences of people who were often not given needed resources, and people with the technology to find needed resources, might be a factor in how they handled their mental illnesses?"

Newsweek reached out to u/Spycenrice for comment on Reddit. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.