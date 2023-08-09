Gran, 70, Moves Across World To Marry First High School Sweetheart

A social media video that chronicles how an elderly woman has flown across the world to join her former lover, and rekindle the romance that began when they were in high school, has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

The viral video, which had been shared to TikTok by the woman's grandson Noah Russi, recalls a journey that he took recently to visit his 80-year-old grandmother and the man that she finally married after decades apart.

Russi departed from London, but has kept his grandmother and step-grandfather's current location private.

A stock image compilation of an elderly couple (left) looking happy and a pair walking hand-in-hand on a beach. The viral video introduced TikTokers to Noah Russi's grandmother's swoon-worthy love story, in which she finally married her high school sweetheart at 70-years-old after decades apart. Getty Images

The man explained in the post that both his grandmother and step-grandfather each had six kids of their own, with different partners. After both their partners passed away due to cancer, the pair found a way back into each other's lives, even though they had last dated as teenagers.

"They ended up getting married at 70 years old, he was her first high school boyfriend," the man wrote across the post.

The post said that the couple have now been happily married for 10 years, while audiences are treated to a glimpse into their relationship through a montage of the couple walking peacefully on a beach and dancing cheerily in a kitchen.

"I don't think they would be here without each other," Russi added in the post.

The video about the swoon-worthy romance ended with, "a love story," while the couple are shown embracing each other warmly.

Since it was shared to the social media platform on August 3, the TikTok post has been viewed over 760,000 times. More than 152,000 users have liked the post, while over 6,900 TikTokers have gushed over the couple's enduring love story in the comments section below it.

"It's like the red string, it pulls and stretches but never breaks. It was attached to them the whole time. Until they met again," one user wrote.

"Beautiful, made me cry," another user added.

A different TikToker shared: "The type of stories, I would literally sit and sob about on this app daily".

"One thing about working with elderly is people finding new love or new relationships. It always warms my heart," commented another user.

"How amazing is life that they both got to experience pure love twice! It's more than anyone could hope for," wrote another viewer.

Newsweek reached out to Russi for comment via TikTok on Tuesday.

