Family & Parenting

Grandad Almost Has 'Heart Attack' Over Toddler's Niagara Falls Prank

By
Family & Parenting Family Children Photoshop Niagara Falls

Everyone wants the perfect shot from their vacation, and sometimes that means taking a little risk to get the most memorable photo.

Fortunately for Casey Kacz from Buffalo, New York, getting a picture of his son dangerously close to Niagara Falls only took a bit of editing on Photoshop. When Kacz sent his dad the edited images, his reaction was nothing short of horror, as he thought they were genuine shots of his grandson.

Kacz wanted to try the prank out on his dad because he knows how protective he gets of the grandchildren, telling Newsweek that he "knew he would have an interesting reaction." In the end, his dad's response to the Photoshopped images was even stronger than Kacz had imagined, as he added that he "didn't know it would be to that extent."

Man pranks dad with Niagara Falls images
Casey Kacz sending the edited images to his dad while on the phone to him. The hilarious video has been viewed more than 11 million times on TikTok in just a few days. @caseman0912

After the images were sent over, Kacz's dad was audibly panicking and begging his son to be more cautious. Kacz couldn't help but see the hilarity in the situation though, joking that it "put him over the edge."

The growing desire to get the perfect picture to share online has led to a huge increase in doctoring photos. A study in 2020 asked 550 people about their social media habits to find out if increased use of photo editing impacted the person's self-esteem.

The preferred site for posting images was Instagram, which was favored by 53 percent of the participants. Around 99 percent of the people posted less than five images per week, but 81 percent of them admitted to editing a photo before posting it.

A quarter of the total participants reportedly edit over 40 percent of the total photos they post online, and the most common reason to edit a photo was to edit out a skin lesion or scar.

As editing photos has become increasingly commonplace, 50 percent of participants in the study said that they are dependent on their appearance online, and if someone else posted a photo of them which they didn't like the look of, they would un-tag themselves from it.

After Kacz sent the doctored images of his son standing on a railing in front of the Niagara Falls, he explained to Newsweek that his dad would have no idea that they could possibly be fake.

Kacz said: "My dad isn't great with technology, so I knew he wouldn't grasp the idea of Photoshopped images, but I know that he's always intense about protecting his grandkids.

"My dad has laughed about it since, and my mom thought it was hilarious. I was actually also able to prank her too because of all the attention that this video received."

Since Kacz shared the video of his dad's reaction to the edited images, it has already generated over 11.8 million views on TikTok in just a matter of days. Many social media users loved seeing how protective and worried the man was about his grandson, and the clip has received over 1.8 million likes already.

Among the 20,000 comments on the viral video, many people reacted to the sheer horror in the grandad's voice when he saw the photo.

One comment reads: "You're about to give this man a damn heart attack!"

Another person commented: "omg I can't breathe, the railing pic he's traumatized."

"I'd trust your dad with my own children around Niagara Falls," wrote another TikToker.

Do you have funny or adorable videos that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC