Grandfather Returns Home After Quick Errand to Fire That Killed Grandkids

Tragedy struck a North Carolina family last week when a house fire claimed the lives of two young children briefly left home alone.

The incident occurred on Friday morning at a home on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford County, North Carolina, according to a statement released by Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick. Two toddlers, ages 2 and 3, were left at the residence while their grandfather drove their mother to work, which was only 10 to 12 minutes away, according to WYFF.

At about 10 a.m. ET, someone passing by the home called in to report a fire. By the time first responders arrived, they reported flames visible outside of the house and heavy smoke," with a neighbor later telling WSPA that there was "smoke everywhere."

By then, the grandfather had returned to the home and told fire personnel that his grandchildren were still inside, trapped in a bedroom. Crew members were able to locate them near the back of the residence and provided CPR.

The children were rushed to Atrium Health Cleveland in Shelby, North Carolina, in neighboring Cleveland County, where they were pronounced dead.

"They had the biggest hearts, the cutest smiles," Amber Suttle, a friend of the family, told WSPA. "They were just the best kids. We're heartbroken at this point."

An investigation into the fire is ongoing. Few details have been released, but the belief among investigators is that the fire originated from a couch. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case.

Newsweek reached out to the Rutherford County Fire Department for comment.

A strikingly similar house fire occurred in Rutherford County almost exactly one year before Friday's. According to Hamrick, a fire broke out at a Davis Lake Road residence about 1 p.m. ET on February 1, 2022. The blaze resulted in one fatality, with the victim pronounced dead at the scene, and left another victim with severe burns. The latter victim was airlifted to nearby Mission Hospital.

Like Friday's fire, last year's was believed to have started in the living room, with initial reports of the residents' oxygen tanks causing explosions dismissed by Hamrick.