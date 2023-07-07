Heartwarming

Interaction Between a Dog and Her 90-Year-Old Grandma Melts Hearts

A 90-year-old woman's wholesome interaction with her daughter's dog is warming hearts on social media.

A video of the moment posted to TikTok by @horahood, which already has over 1.8 million views, was captioned: "My 90 year old mother coming to take my dog for a walk."

In the video, @horahood's mother can be seen coming in to a room where Gracie the dog is lying on a bed with her harness on, ready to go for a walk.

"Are you laying in the bed? Are you laying in the bed?" the woman asked, as Gracie rolls over for a belly rub. "It feels good doesn't it?" she continued. "It's not gonna rain through," she said to the dog, walking over to the window, "so we can leave this open for your mother, not so much, nobody's going to break in anyhow."

Old lady and dog
A stock image of an elderly lady and a dog. Studies have shown that pets can help stave off loneliness in older people, and improve quality of life. SeventyFour/Getty Images

Gracie jumps off the bed, leading to the woman fastening a lead and saying: "Oh, OK, easy, everything's OK in this room." They then leave to go on their walk.

"People who interact with animals like this when no one else is around is the most wholesome," commented one user underneath the clip.

Owning a well-trained, healthy and happy dog is a boon for the well-being of any human. A healthy pup lowers stress levels, reduces the risk of heart disease, and leads to you being more active.

These benefits are even more pronounced in senior citizens, both physically and mentally.

More than one in three older adults reported feeling a lack of companionship in 2022, according to the National Poll on Healthy Ageing.

@horahood

Mom and Gracie ❤️ #elderly #dogsoftiktok #dog #walk #momsoftiktok #fyp #trending #foryoupage #connecticut

♬ original sound - horahood
@horahood

Research has shown that pet ownership provides important social and emotional support for older adults. American Humane previously wrote that owning a pet can "reduce distress, loneliness and improve overall quality of life. One study found that strong attachment to a pet was associated with less depression among older adults."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"Wow, my mom used to do the same thing for me before her Alzheimer's diagnosis! They love their grand-dogs," shared one user on TikTok.

"That's the sweetest thing ever," said another user.

"What an incredible bond!" commented another user.

Newsweek has reached out to @horahood via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

