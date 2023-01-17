Grandmother Mauled by Large Dog Suffered 'Violent and Unnatural Death'

An inquest has ruled that a grandmother suffered a "violent and unnatural death" in Wales, U.K. when she was attacked by a dog in her own home.

Shirley Patrick, 83, died in hospital 17 days after she was attacked by a cross between a large XL bully and a cane corso on December 3, 2022.

Police in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly, Wales were called to the address at around 3.15 p.m. following reports of a dog attack.

Officers, including trained firearms officers, attended the scene alongside emergency medical staff, and the 83-year-old grandmother was taken to hospital with what were described as "life-threatening injuries." A 55-year-old man was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The dog was seized by officers and destroyed. No other animals were involved in the attack.

The XL bully dog, or American bully, was recognized as a breed by the U.S. United Kennel Club in 2013. Often dubbed an extension to the American pit bull terrier, these muscular dogs have been bred in four sizes: pocket, standard, classic and XL. Those in the largest size can be up to 13 to 20 inches in height and weigh up to 132 pounds.

Cane corso, or Italian mastiff, dogs were recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club in 2010. Often weighing more than 100 pounds with a large head and muscles, their name roughly translates in Latin as "bodyguard dog." Loyal and eager to please, these assertive dogs require early socialization and responsible ownership.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the U.S. Statistics also show that more than 800,000 people in the country will received medical attention for canine bites every year.

The provisional cause of death for the 83-year-old grandmother was recorded as "sepsis caused by pneumonia and infected scalp wounds" during an inquest on January 16. The inquest heard how the woman suffered a "violent and unnatural death" because of the attack in her home.

Following the attack, four people were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury - three men aged 20, 25 and 31, and a 28-year-old woman, all from the Caerphilly area.

The four have since been released on conditional bail, and police investigations continue as officers make further inquiries.

In a statement, Gwent Police Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer said: "If you have concerns or any information regarding this dog and its previous behavior, then please do stop and talk with us."

Newsweek has reached out to Gwent Police for comment.

In October 2022, an 80-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a dog while out for a walk. After reportedly suffering "major injuries," she was pronounced dead at the scene.