Grandpa Hysterically Laughing at Clips on TikTok Goes Viral: 'Made My Day'

The social-media platform TikTok brings joy to over 1 billion monthly users, according to SearchLogistics, and one of them has captured the sweet moment she introduced her grandfather to the app.

The video was posted by Jessica Jayne six days ago and has received over 1.1 million views. She films as she walks into the lounge, and intense laughter can be heard. The camera then shows her grandfather sitting with an iPad, laughing hysterically at the content in front of him. "Soooo... I introduced my Grandpa to TikTok..." reads the text. "Made my day!" the caption adds.

"I had to stop last night to go to bed...I just couldn't stop laughing," her grandpa says in a follow-up video, which also reveals that he is 89 years old. Newsweek has reached out to Jessica Jayne via TikTok for comment.

A line of youngsters play on their smartphones. A woman has filmed her grandpa enjoying TikTok, after she introduced him to the social-media platform. lakshmiprasad S/Getty Images

Despite the popularity of TikTok, and its ability to launch careers and further positive causes, the platform has also been in the news for other reasons since its conception in 2016 by Chinese technology company ByteDance.

Dangerous trends, harmful content and security breaches are often associated with TikTok. In a poll commissioned by Newsweek from February this year, the study by Redfield & Wilton Strategies found 52 percent of 1,500 people surveyed agreed that TikTok posed a national security threat to the U.S., an increase from 44 percent who agreed with that statement in 2020.

The FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into TikTok on March 17, 2023, which saw CEO Shou Zi Chew testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The main reason for this investigation is a perceived potential threat to national security, as U.S lawmakers are concerned that ByteDance may leak information on U.S citizens to the Chinese government if pressured.

TikTok is already banned on federal and public-sector employees' phones and state employees' phones in 32 out of 50 states. Montana was the first U.S state to pass laws banning the app, which will be outlawed on all personal devices within state borders as of January 1, 2024. TikTok has sued Montana over the ban.

The United Kingdom has already banned the app on government devices, as has Taiwan, among other countries.

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video, with one writing, "Now he knows why we always on our damn phones."

"I wanna see his fyp [For You Page], I bet old people tiktok is gold," posted another.

"Bless him like, he's loving it," commented a third.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work, and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.