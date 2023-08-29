Heartwarming

'Grandpawrents' Playing With 12-Week-Old Golden Retriever Puppy Brings Joy

By
Heartwarming Viral Trends Pets Animals

Golden retriever Barney loves visiting his grandparents and at just 12 weeks old, the adorable puppy is spreading joy far and wide.

In adorable footage, Barney can be seen pottering around the garden with his "grandpawrents," lovingly called Nana and Nono.

Owner Alyssa, from Sydney, Australia, lives just downstairs from Nana and Nono, who are aged 83 and 95 respectively and since Barney arrived, she has loved watching the heartwarming relationship blossom.

Barney and grandparents
"Grandpawrents" enjoying 12-week-old Barney, with Nono in the backyard (left) and having pets with Nana (right). @goldenboybarney_/TikTok

"My favorite thing about their relationship is that it was quite unexpected," Alyssa told Newsweek. "I knew they loved dogs as they have always had Labradors, but I didn't expect he would bring them this much happiness and love."

Sharing on TikTok, Alyssa posted a 50-second selection of clips as Barney plays in the garden, rushes for cuddles and puts a smile on everyone's face.

With over 999,000 views, people online are in love with the relationship.

"Nana and Nono are so unique, yet so traditionally Italian," said Alyssa. "I thought it would be a cute little insight to family and friends about living at their place, and Nana says the funniest things!"

As well as bringing a daily dose of cuteness, studies have found that pets actually contribute to better health.

Barney and grandparents
Barney enjoying cuddles (left) and getting pets in the kitchen (right). @goldenboybarney_/TikTok

A 2021 study by researchers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, used web-based survey questionnaires and hard copies to collect data from urban-dwelling pet owners.

A total of 140 pet owners, and an equal number of non-pet owners, participated in the study, and researchers found that pet owners were 41 percent less likely to be depressed than non-pet owners.

Meanwhile, an Australian study published in 1992 found a link between better coronary health and owning pets.

A total of 5,741 participants attended a free screening clinic for general health, including blood pressure, and results revealed that pet owners had significantly lower systolic blood pressure than non-pet owners, despite a similar body mass index and socioeconomic profiles.

Looking at over 900 comments on TikTok, the moment seemed to bring joy to plenty of others, too.

Viewer V wrote: "Not to be dramatic, but I would die for all three of them," while Ya Boi Squill said: "It's hard to find better enrichment for seniors than some puppy or kitten time."

"This was how it was with my dog and Nona and Nono," said Nicole Friedel. "Brought tears to my eyes. Miss my little man and Nona so much."

Others were overjoyed by seeing the happiness in the video. "This warms my heart," said rubes, while Talley declared if her "favorite TikTok ever."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC