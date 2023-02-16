Great Bernese Angry Over His Ear Medication Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A dog named Benny has left the internet in stitches after a video of him snarling at his ear drops bottle went viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok on Saturday by the dog's owner, under the username Mustard.tits, shows the great Bernese snarling at his ear drops bottle as his mom tries to medicate him, explaining to him that it's all going to be alright.

In the hilarious post, his mom can be heard saying to him: "Listen it's only gonna take a minute, and you'll feel better after we do it, ok?"

According to TexVetPets, if you've been instructed by your vet to administer medications to your dog at home, and your dog is making it a challenge, there are ways to make this process easier for both.

Their advice is to create a positive environment, giving your pet a treat or a stroke before their medication. TexVetPets suggests using gentle restraint techniques, such as taking your dog to a small area where they can't run from you. Then, you can use a leash, or get somebody to help if needed.

When it comes to actually administering the medicine, you must have everything at hand and plenty of treats. TexVetPets says to avoid using over-the-counter medications.

"Gently warming ear cleaners may help make the process more comfortable for your pet; just make sure they are not too warm. Try to make your handling as gentle as possible. Avoid pulling too firmly on the ear flap or poking the ear canal with the applicator tip of medication bottles," says TexVetPets.

"Avoid introducing cotton-tipped applicators into the ear canal. Placing a set amount of medicine in a small syringe may make it quicker and easier to deliver the medicine."

The video quickly went viral across the platform, and it has so far received over 2.5 million views and 417,200 likes in less than a week.

One user, Heliodora, commented: "I love that he's only snarling at the bottle like it's the BOTTLE'S fault." And Lana Maxwell wrote: "He said 'Stay back heathen.'" Casey Nicole said: "the FACES HE MADE."

Almondjoy_isnt_bad wrote: "Well well well, if it isn't my archenemy." And Hollie added: "My Shih Tzu literally runs at full speed away from me when I pull out that damn bottle!!!"

Another user, Millertime463, commented: "They know the ear drops lol my Bassett does the same." And Lap ugliest wrote: "That's me when when I have to have blood drawn." tokyoxdoll addedd: "My Aussie does the same exact thing!! she always let's me do it but has to show her teeth at the bottle first."

Chess said: "They def know the bottle lmao." And KevTrash wrote: "Can always try applying the ear cleaner to a large cotton ball." Eyonna Brooks added: "When my dog sees me with ear drops, he just runs."

Roz Jr said: "You can see the love for Momma and hate of bottle battle in his head. The love won." And candylou79 joked: "Oooh buddy I feel the same about eye drops."

