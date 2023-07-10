Great Dane Has Officially 'Outsmarted the Hoomans' in Hilarious Clip

Great Danes, while one of the biggest breeds of dog out there, aren't exactly renowned for their intellectual prowess. However, two Danes are challenging that stereotype in a TikTok, going viral with over 1.5 million views in the process.

In a video posted by @thesnyderzoo, two Great Danes can be seen making through a child gate. The older dog lifts the latch up and pulls the gate open, letting the younger dog go through before following themself.

"They have outsmarted the hoomans!!," reads the caption.

A stock image of two Great Danes. Two giant Great Danes have managed to figure out how to open a safety gate and escape in a video with over 1.5 million views. slowmotiongli/Getty Images

Originally bred in Germany, the Great Dane was a breed designed to hunt and guard, not for intelligence. They are, however, known for their gentle nature, making them great family dogs.

A series of tests was previously conducted by canine researcher Stanley Coren from the University of British Columbia to determine the most intelligent dog breeds. Data from 208 dog obedience judges in North America found that border collies were the most intelligent dogs, followed by poodles and German shepherds. The most intelligent dogs, according to Coren, have an intelligence level equivalent to that of a 30-month-old child.

When it comes to the smarts of a Great Dane, pet advice site PetKeen wrote: "While they only possess an average amount of intelligence for a canine, their loving reputation enables them to step into their giant role as the family dog and guardian.

"The Great Dane doesn't have the smarts to be a herding dog like the Australian Shepherd or the trainability of a German Shepherd," PetKeen continued. "Despite their large size, the Great Dane seems a little clumsy on their feet, which means they aren't an ideal candidate to be trained as an athletic attack dog. However, one ferocious bark from this enormous pup sends most potential intruders running. The Great Dane is still hailed as a top choice for a family watchdog who can both love their people while guarding the premises."

Users on TikTok loved the sweet video.

"My boxer does this too! She learned so quick. My other dog waits for her to open it," said one user.

"So smooth with the escape!!," said another user.

"My basset hounds do this. They know when we don't lock it. They listen for the lock to click," wrote a third user on TikTok.

