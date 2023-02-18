Hilarious Moment Great Dane Puppies Turn Themselves Blue: 'A New Breed'

A couple of naughty Great Dane puppies have turned themselves blue while their owner stepped out to go to the bathroom.

In the TikTok video, which has been viewed over 3.5 million times, the two adorable puppies can be seen covered in a turquoise powder from nose to toes, while their owner can be heard saying: "What did you guys do? What did you do?! No, no you guys!"

The caption reads: "My day just took a turn! How dare I go to the bathroom!" and in the comments she reveals the puppies "got my mica powder from my shelf and had a blast apparently!".=

Mica is a colored powder that's made from a natural mineral called muscovite, which is ground down to a powder that looks like very fine glitter. It can be used to add color and shimmer to epoxy resin, soap, candles, cosmetics and polymer clay.

Thankfully, as the OP reports, mica powder is not toxic to dogs, however there are many household items that could potentially be poisonous for your dog.

Ice Melt Chemicals

The Food and Drug Administration says it's important to keep any ice-melting products well out of reach of your dog.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reports that the irritant ingredients of sodium chloride, potassium chloride and magnesium chloride can lead to "vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, and electrolyte abnormalities." It also says that large amounts of calcium chloride can lead to ulcerations in a pet's mouth and stomach, which can be painful and stop pets from eating and drinking.

Mothballs

Another FDA warning comes with mothballs. A slightly outdated household product, if you do still use them, be careful to keep them out of reach of your dog. They contain camphor, an organic compound with a strong odor.

According to the Australian Poison Helpline: "Camphor ingestion results in central nervous system poisoning where a dog can become agitated and develop seizures. The signs will occur quickly after ingestion and can be life-threatening. There is no antidote to camphor poisoning, however good supportive care by a veterinarian and provision of anticonvulsant medication as required can result in a good outcome."

Essential Oils

Essential oils have become popular for use at home during meditation, or just to create a tranquil environment. Many oils including oil of cinnamon, citrus, pennyroyal, peppermint, pine, sweet birch, tea tree (melaleuca), wintergreen and ylang ylang are poisonous to dogs, according to VCA Animal Hospitals.

"Only a couple of licks or a small amount on the skin could be harmful to a dog, depending on the ingredients in a specific product and how the pet is exposed" it reports.

