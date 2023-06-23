Funny

Great Dane Puppy Forgets She's Fully Grown in Hilarious Clip: 'Just a Baby'

By
Funny Pets Dogs Animals Training

Great Dane dogs are huge bundles of joy, and despite their size, they are one of the soppiest breeds around.

One Great Dane that has captured hearts on TikTok is Margot the mottled gray dog. In a video posted to the page @amazydayzee on June 20, which has been viewed over 262,000 times, Margot can be seen with the front half of her body on her bed, while her back legs dangle off the end. "Margot is ridiculous," reads the caption.

"I've been helping her onto the bed since she was 2 months old. Now she's six months and this is how she stands when she wants help onto the bed," another caption reads.

"Do you need help up? Are you a big girl? Can't get up on your own, huh?" her owner can be heard saying while laughing.

Great Dane Puppy
A stock image of a Great Dane puppy lying down. A similar dog named Margot has melted hearts online with her goofy behavior. Fotomaxe Ahlbrecht/Getty Images

While Margot demanding 'help' to get onto her bed isn't disruptive behavior, habits puppies learn when young can become troublesome as they get older. It's important to start training your puppy as soon as you move them in, to make both your and their lives easier.

"The rule of thumb for dog training is 'set the dog up for success,'" reports VCA Animal Hospitals. "Supervise the puppy at all times until it has learned what it is allowed to chew, and where it is supposed to eliminate. Keeping the puppy on a 10-foot lightweight leash is an excellent way to keep it in sight, and to train it not to wander off. This is particularly helpful with a highly investigative puppy or for a very busy household.

"Chewing, play, exercise, exploration, feeding, social contact, and elimination are basic requirements for all puppies," the VCA adds. "By providing appropriate outlets for each of these needs, few problems are likely to emerge. Puppies should be given chew toys that interest them and occupy their time. When supervised, the owner can allow the puppy to investigate and explore its new environment and can direct the puppy to the appropriate chew toys (and away from inappropriate areas)."

@amazydayzee

Margot is ridiculous 🐶 #greatdane #funny #fyp #puppy #dog

♬ original sound - Daisy
@amazydayzee

Users in the comments loved the sweet video. "'i'm just a baby! IM JUST A BAYBYYYYYY,'" posted one.

"My girl pepper who passed in may was FULLY able to jump on the bed but would always ask for help. I miss helping her up," wrote another. "Can't get on the bed without help, but gets the zoomies and can jump over mount everest! Big dogs are such babies, I love it!" commented a third user.

Newsweek has reached out to @amazydayzee via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC