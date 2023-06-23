Great Dane Puppy Forgets She's Fully Grown in Hilarious Clip: 'Just a Baby'

Great Dane dogs are huge bundles of joy, and despite their size, they are one of the soppiest breeds around.

One Great Dane that has captured hearts on TikTok is Margot the mottled gray dog. In a video posted to the page @amazydayzee on June 20, which has been viewed over 262,000 times, Margot can be seen with the front half of her body on her bed, while her back legs dangle off the end. "Margot is ridiculous," reads the caption.

"I've been helping her onto the bed since she was 2 months old. Now she's six months and this is how she stands when she wants help onto the bed," another caption reads.

"Do you need help up? Are you a big girl? Can't get up on your own, huh?" her owner can be heard saying while laughing.

A stock image of a Great Dane puppy lying down. A similar dog named Margot has melted hearts online with her goofy behavior. Fotomaxe Ahlbrecht/Getty Images

While Margot demanding 'help' to get onto her bed isn't disruptive behavior, habits puppies learn when young can become troublesome as they get older. It's important to start training your puppy as soon as you move them in, to make both your and their lives easier.

"The rule of thumb for dog training is 'set the dog up for success,'" reports VCA Animal Hospitals. "Supervise the puppy at all times until it has learned what it is allowed to chew, and where it is supposed to eliminate. Keeping the puppy on a 10-foot lightweight leash is an excellent way to keep it in sight, and to train it not to wander off. This is particularly helpful with a highly investigative puppy or for a very busy household.

"Chewing, play, exercise, exploration, feeding, social contact, and elimination are basic requirements for all puppies," the VCA adds. "By providing appropriate outlets for each of these needs, few problems are likely to emerge. Puppies should be given chew toys that interest them and occupy their time. When supervised, the owner can allow the puppy to investigate and explore its new environment and can direct the puppy to the appropriate chew toys (and away from inappropriate areas)."

Users in the comments loved the sweet video. "'i'm just a baby! IM JUST A BAYBYYYYYY,'" posted one.

"My girl pepper who passed in may was FULLY able to jump on the bed but would always ask for help. I miss helping her up," wrote another. "Can't get on the bed without help, but gets the zoomies and can jump over mount everest! Big dogs are such babies, I love it!" commented a third user.

