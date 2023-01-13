Great Pyrenees Dad Takes Things 'Too Far' When Playing With Puppies

A Great Pyrenees dog playing a little too roughly with his puppies has melted hearts online.

In a viral TikTok video, posted under the username @sparklesdragonmaster, Vito initiates playtime with his two puppies, Rip and Hank, who are a little unsure about their dad's excitable energy.

The dogs' owner, Susan Onorato from Sadieville, Kentucky, told Newsweek: "Vito absolutely loves to play, so when there is anyone available, he is all about it. He will play like this with my husband and I."

The Great Pyrenees, sometimes known as the Pyrenean Mountain Dog, is a breed recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) in 1933.

With a thick coat, these working dogs from France were bred to deter predators such as wolves to protect farmers' sheep. The breed grows as tall as 32 inches at the shoulder and has a life expectancy of 10 to 12 years.

Alongside the video that has been viewed 1.4 million times, Onorato wrote: "When dad is super fun but takes it too far."

The two puppies, Rip and Hank, in the clip were part of a litter of 10 and have since gone to their new homes, but the video has delighted the internet.

One TikToker wrote: "Ma'am you have polar bears in your living room," while another posted: "Just like a dad to get them all riled up before bedtime."

"Not the scardie clouds," commented another viewer. "That's the cutest thing I've seen all year."

According to the AKC, the Great Pyrenees, loved for its fluffy white coat, ranks highly in being good with other dogs and young children, but it isn't surprising the puppies are a little taken aback by Vito's lively nature as males can weigh up to 100 pounds or more.

"I can't handle the floof," read one delighted reply, while another TikToker wrote: "He's just teaching them one of life's lessons."

Another reply read: "Those marshmallows are clearly being harassed by that yeti."

"First time seeing Great Pyrenees puppies," posted one viewer. Another wrote that the video was their "new favorite TikTok EVER."

Onorato said she wasn't expecting her clip to gain so much attention. "I just love posting videos of my dogs and horses," she added. "I am actually shocked at the reaction to the video! I really just post them for fun."

Vito is far from the only dog-father to capture viral attention. In 2022, a canine's hilarious reaction to meeting his puppies went viral when he was joking dubbed a "deadbeat dad."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.