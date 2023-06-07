Great White Shark Lurks Off Coast of Long Island

A huge great white shark has been tracked swimming off the coast of Long Island, New York.

The nearly 9-foot shark, named Jekyll, was tracked by ocean research organization OCEARCH swimming offshore Long Island, New York on June 6. The male juvenile white shark was first tagged by the organization last December off Jekyll Island, in Georgia. This is the first time OCEARCH is able to track the shark's migration north.

"We're excited to see where he spends his summer and fall," the organization said in a Facebook post.

Jekyll belongs to a population of Atlantic great whites that spend the winters in the south, then migrate along the East Coast to Canada.

A stock photo shows a great white shark swimming at the surface of the ocean. A shark has been tracked off Long Island, New York. Nautilus Creative/Getty

Great white sharks are a solitary species and do not travel together, so they occasionally stray from the route. Over recent months however, Jekyll has been making his way steadily north.

Jekyll was in North Carolina earlier this spring. He then started moving further north, and in May he was tracked swimming offshore in New Jersey before arriving in New York at the beginning of June.

Jekyll is not alone in New York. Another OCEARCH tagged shark named Anne Bonny was also tracked swimming there on June 3.

OCEARCH believes that great white sharks go to North Carolina during the spring months to mate. Jekyll was not the only shark in the area at that time. Ironbound—another tagged shark, who is particularly large, measuring 12 feet, 4 inches and weighing 1,189 pounds—was tracked swimming off the Carolinas in May. Another even larger shark, named Breton—who weighs 1,437 pounds and measures 13 feet, 3 inches—also pinged off the Carolina coast during that time.

OCEARCH tags the sharks in order to learn more about their behavior. Although great white sharks are famed all over the world, they remain elusive and scientists still have question marks about the species. One area in particular is their mating habits. Although scientists suspect the Carolina's to be important to their life cycle, nobody has ever documented how great white sharks mate.

There have been many sightings of great white shark pups swimming off the Carolina waters over the years. Because of this, experts believe the area provides a nursery area for their young.

Great white sharks are listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

Although they often lurk in the shallow waters near the coast, they pose very little danger to humans.

