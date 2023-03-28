Great White Sharks Are Gathering off North Carolina

Several great white sharks have been tracked gathering off the coast of North Carolina in recent days.

Breton, a great white shark measuring 13 feet long and weighing over 1,400 pounds, was tracked swimming off Pamlico Sound on the Outer Banks of North Carolina by ocean research organization OCEARCH on March 28.

The shark arrived in the state at a time when spring breakers are expected to be taking to North Carolina's beaches. Newsweek has contacted the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Great white sharks pose little danger to humans unless they are provoked, or come into direct contact with them.

But Breton is not the only shark in the area.

Simon, a great white shark measuring nearly 9 feet long, was also tracked off the coast of North Carolina on March 26. Simon was also swimming near Pamlico Sound.

Miss Costa, another great white, this one 12 feet long, also pinged near North Carolina, on March 18 although she was farther out to sea.

These sharks belong to a great white shark population that lives along the eastern coast of the U.S. and Canada. The population makes an annual migration, spending summers in northern waters and winters in the south.

OCEARCH tracks several of these sharks in order to learn more about the elusive species and their behavior. Scientists are still learning about great white sharks, in particular, where they mate and raise their young.

It is believed that this population of great whites comes to Carolina waters for their mating season in the spring. One of OCEARCH's main aims is to learn more about the mating of great white sharks, as this still remains largely a mystery to scientists, who also know very little about where they raise their young.

And, due to many sightings of great white shark pups, swimming off the Carolina waters, it is thought that this area provides a nursery area for their young.

Great white shark nursery areas are usually protected, shallow areas where the pups can grow and learn before venturing off into the deeper waters. The sightings of great white shark pups in the area, could mean that the sharks not only mate there but that they also use it to raise their young.

Great white sharks are listed as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about sharks? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.