Greece Train Crash Photos Show Scale of Devastation After Deadly Collision

At least 36 people have been killed, and another 66 injured, after two trains collided in Greece on Tuesday night, according to local firefighters.

The accident, which took place close to the town of Tempe in Thessaly, saw a passenger train and cargo train collide head-on, according to Konstantinos Agorastos, the regional governor.

Authorities were alerted to the disaster shortly before midnight on Tuesday, with Agorastos claiming four carriages had derailed, with two "almost completely destroyed."

The passenger train had been heading from the Greek capitol of Athens, to the northern city of Thessaloniki, with around 350 customers onboard, according to Hellenic Train, the rail operator.

Agorastos said about 194 passengers were evacuated from the train to Thessaloniki using buses, where relatives gathered in the hope of seeing their loved ones.

Six of the 66 people injured are being treated in intensive care, according to Greek authorities, whilst around 150 firefighters and 30 ambulances are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.