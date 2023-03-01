Wed, Mar 01, 2023
Newsweek
World

Greece Train Crash Photos Show Scale of Devastation After Deadly Collision

By
World Greece Train crash Train Athens

At least 36 people have been killed, and another 66 injured, after two trains collided in Greece on Tuesday night, according to local firefighters.

The accident, which took place close to the town of Tempe in Thessaly, saw a passenger train and cargo train collide head-on, according to Konstantinos Agorastos, the regional governor.

Greece train crash
A train collision in Greece has left at least 36 people dead. GETTY
Greece train crash
Rescue workers pictured inside a burned out train carriage. GETTY
Greece train crash
Smoke rising from the scene of the accident. GETTY
Greece train crash
At least 66 people were injured in the incident. GETTY

Authorities were alerted to the disaster shortly before midnight on Tuesday, with Agorastos claiming four carriages had derailed, with two "almost completely destroyed."

The passenger train had been heading from the Greek capitol of Athens, to the northern city of Thessaloniki, with around 350 customers onboard, according to Hellenic Train, the rail operator.

Greece train crash
Rescue workers surround a derailed train carriage. GETTY
Greece train crash
Firefighters at the scene of the disaster. GETTY
Greece train crash
Two carriages were "almost completely destroyed," according to the local governor. GETTY

Agorastos said about 194 passengers were evacuated from the train to Thessaloniki using buses, where relatives gathered in the hope of seeing their loved ones.

Six of the 66 people injured are being treated in intensive care, according to Greek authorities, whilst around 150 firefighters and 30 ambulances are on the scene.

Greece train crash
A survivor of the crash talks to a police officer, whilst wrapped in a protective blanket. GETTY
Greece train crash
Four carriages derailed, according to Governor Agorastos. GETTY
Greece train crash
The passenger train had been travelling from Athens to Thessaloniki. GETTY

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines