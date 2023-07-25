News

Video Captures Moment Greek Firefighting Plane Crashed Into Hill

By
News Fire Greece Wildfires

A video showing the moment a firefighting plane in Greece crashed on a hillside and was engulfed in a ball of fire and smoke has gone viral on social media.

Wildfires across Greece have produced striking images over the last few days as an estimated 3,500 people have needed to evacuate as fires continue to rage.

On Tuesday afternoon, a plane crashed as it attempted to put out some of the raging flames, according to reports.

The crash occurred on the island of Evia, near Athens, in the town of Karystos, according to the Greek public broadcasting news network ERT, known as EPT in Greece.

A video of the crash was caught on camera and has so far been viewed more than 375,000 times.

It is not clear how many people were onboard and how many injuries and fatalities the crash may have resulted in.

A helicopter is in the process of flying to the site to evaluate the situation, according to an EPT News report.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

Greece Fire
A firefighter looks on during a fire near the village of Vati, just north of the coastal town of Gennadi, in the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes on July 25, 2023. A Canadair firefighting plane sprays water during a fire in Dervenochoria, north-west of Athens, on July 19, 2023. A video of a firefighting plane in Greece going down has gone viral on social media. Getty
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC