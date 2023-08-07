How to Watch Packers vs. Bengals NFL Preseason Game: TV, Betting Info

The Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals both have significant questions at the quarterback position leading up to the 2023 NFL season—for very different reasons.

In Green Bay, the Aaron Rodgers era is over. Rodgers, a four-time MVP, requested a trade to the New York Jets in the offseason after 18 seasons with the Packers. Enter Jordan Love. The Packers drafted Love with the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft with the intention of him one day succeeding Rodgers under center. That day has come.

Love attempted only 83 passes over his first three NFL seasons as Rodgers' backup. Green Bay has not specified how much Love will play this preseason.

Jordan Love (10) of the Green Bay Packers works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on August 1, 2023, in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The Packers play the Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason on Friday. Patrick McDermott/Getty

"What Jordan needs affects a lot of the other guys, right?" Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said via the team's website. "Because if Jordan's in there, there's going to be a bunch of other players in there as well that may not play a ton in the preseason. I think [head coach] Matt LaFleur will work through that and make good decisions.

"You guys have heard me say he needs to play, a lot of our guys need to play, that unit needs to play together. That's a tough call protecting the safety of those guys in these games but also giving them the best chance to grow and be ready for the season."

The Bengals, meanwhile, entered training camp with Pro Bowler Joe Burrow at quarterback. But a calf injury suffered in late July will keep Burrow out several weeks and his availability for the start of the season is in doubt. Cincinnati has turned to backup quarterbacks Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning and Reid Sinnett in Burrow's absence.

TV channel, streaming options

The Packers play the Bengals at 7 p.m. ET in Cincinnati on Friday. The game will air on the NFL Network.

Streaming options are also available at fuboTV, Hulu and other platforms.

Packers, Bengals rookies to watch

Green Bay and Cincinnati bolstered their defenses by selecting pass rushers in the first round of April's draft.

With the 13th overall pick, the Packers selected Lukas Van Ness, a defensive end out of Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 272-pounder recorded 13.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss across two seasons with the Hawkeyes. Van Ness was named Freshman All-American in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten in 2022.

Later in the first round, the Bengals took Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy at No. 28. Murphy tallied 18.5 sacks and 36 tackles for loss in 35 college games. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder became the first defensive lineman selected in the first round by the Bengals since 2001.

Betting odds for Packers vs. Bengals

Caesars Sportsbook has Green Bay as a 4.5-point favorite as of Monday afternoon. The over/under for the game is listed at 35.