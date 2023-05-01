Greg Abbott Accused of Targeting Black Mayors With Migrant Busing

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is being accused of deliberately targeting cities run by Black mayors in his efforts to bus migrants out of his state as a political move against the Biden administration's immigration policies.

In a Monday tweet, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is Black, said it's "impossible" to ignore the fact that Abbott's busing strategy is aimed at New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and Washington, D.C., because they're "run by Black mayors."

"Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities," Adams said.

Michael Hancock has been the mayor of Denver since 2011, Mayor Muriel Bowser won reelection in D.C. last November, and Karen Bass began her tenure as mayor of Los Angeles in January. Outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot is still running Chicago until Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson is sworn in later this month. Hancock, Bowser, Bass, Lightfoot and Johnson are all Black.

It's been nearly a year since Abbott first began directing state officials to transport migrants to Democratic-led cities in an effort to get President Joe Biden's attention about the record number of asylum seekers who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in the past two years. Since busing the first group of migrants to Washington, D.C., on April 6, 2022, Abbott has also targeted other cities, like New York City and Chicago.

Adams said over the weekend that he learned that Abbott planned to resume busing migrants up north. Newsweek reached out by email to Abbott for comment.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks during a March 15 news conference. This week, he is being criticized by the mayors of Chicago and New York for busing migrants out of his state to their cities. Brandon Bell/Getty

The influx of migrants arriving at Abbott's direction has strained resources in a number of metropolitan areas. New York City is on track to spend over $4 billion between 2023 and 2024 to shelter the over 30,000 migrants that have arrived, according to the city comptroller's office.

"Last year, Abbott bused migrants to New York against their will, reportedly had security guards hold them hostage on buses when they tried to get off in other cities, shipped them off while sick and COVID-positive and tagged individuals with barcodes," Adams said. "Despite Abbott's inhumane actions, New York City will continue to do all it can to handle this influx, but this crisis is more than one city can handle."

On Sunday, Lightfoot wrote a letter to Abbott criticizing his plans to deliver more people to their cities.

"Your lack of consideration or coordination in an attempt to cause chaos and score political points has resulted in a critical tipping point in our ability to receive individuals and families in a safe, orderly, and dignified way," Lightfoot wrote.

Abbott has said that he will continue to send migrants to other cities until the federal government does something to address the situation at the border. Although Texas is not the only state to see an increase in migrant encounters across the border, some Texas towns, like El Paso, have witnessed a 130 percent spike since last year.

Responding this past December to criticisms over the decision to bus migrants to Washington, D.C., Abbott spokesperson Renae Eze called Democratic complaints "hypocritical" and the ongoing situation at the border "a Biden-made crisis."

Lightfoot said while she was sympathetic to the challenges that border states are facing, she said the immigration crisis is not a state versus state or city versus city problem but a "national challenge that requires national collaboration."

"Treat these individuals with the respect and dignity that they deserve," she wrote to the Texas governor. "To tell them to go to Chicago or to inhumanely bus them here is an inviable and misleading choice."

Speaking to CNN's This Morning on Monday, Lightfoot responded to critics who said she lost her bid for reelection because she was a "divisive leader" with "a series of personality conflicts." She said her identity as Chicago's first Black female mayor contributed greatly to the ways in which she was perceived by the public.

"Oftentimes in the narrative, the focus on women, in particular Black women, is about personalities and how we govern, how we present ourselves," Lightfoot said. She added that there's little focus on the actual policies she worked to accomplish.

"Every woman in leadership, every woman who dares say 'I have something to say. I want to lead. I want to contribute back,' faces the same thing," she added. "We've just got to put that aside and look at the facts and the substance of what has been accomplished."