Greg Abbott Axing Water Breaks Before Texas Heat Wave Sparks Anger: 'Cruel'

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to cut water breaks for construction workers as the state faces a heat wave has sparked a backlash on social media, with some accusing the Republican of being "cruel."

Last week, Abbott approved a law rescinding city and county ordinances requiring mandatory water breaks for construction workers in the same week where many cities across the state reached triple-digit temperatures.

The measure, House Bill 2127, was signed into law by Abbott on Tuesday, June 13, after passing through the Texas legislature. It will come into force on September 1.

Among the targets of the law—which extends to several issues involving state and local jurisdiction—there are mandated breaks ordered by the city of Austin in 2010 and Dallas in 2015 which required construction workers to take a 10-minute break every four hours to drink water and protect themselves from the sun.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in the state Capitol on June 08, 2023 in Austin, Texas. A new bill will cancel mandatory water breaks for construction workers. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The new bill will not only nullify these measures, but also prevent other cities from enacting similar laws in the future and go against what the state law dictates in areas such as labor, agriculture, and business.

As Texas is currently facing its first heat wave of the season, which brought temperatures up to 120 degrees around Houston on Thursday and Friday, members of the public and workers' unions have reacted with anger to the bill being passed.

"Texas is already the top state for workers' deaths," wrote one Twitter user, commenting on the new law. "Abbott wants to make sure it stays that way by signing what is being called the 'death bill.'"

"This is cruel," tweeted another user[...]Texas is one of the states where most workers die from high temperatures."

This is cruel. "Gov. Greg Abbott approved this week a law that will eliminate city and county ordinances like Austin and Dallas’ mandated water breaks. Texas is one of the states where most workers die from high temperatures." https://t.co/SKuCTOwGKk — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇦🇺🇸💪🏿👩‍🎓 (@rweingarten) June 18, 2023

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, at least 42 workers died in Texas between 2011 and 2021 from environmental heat exposure—making Texas the state where the most workers die from exposure to high temperatures. Workers rights' advocates think this number could easily be higher than reported.

Writer Jamie Schler, author of the blog Life's a Feast, tweeted that the new law "nullifies many worker protections, environmental protections, housing protections and more." She added that Abbott was "battling hard against DeSantis for worst governor!!"

No more water breaks for construction workers in Texas’ 100*F heat… in a law signed by @GregAbbott_TX that nullifies many worker protections, environmental protections, housing protections and more. Battling hard against Desantis for worst governor!! https://t.co/2KUuGpmPjq — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) June 18, 2023

"The bill is undemocratic," said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. "It is probably the most undemocratic thing the legislature has done, and that list is getting very long. Local voters have created city charters, and I can't imagine that they will be pleased to have their decisions usurped by lawmakers."

"Construction is a deadly industry. Whatever the minimum protection is, it can save a life. We are talking about a human right," said Ana Gonzalez, Deputy Director of Policy and Politics at the Texas AFL-CIO, a state federation of labor unions representing 235,000 members, as reported by the Texas Tribune. "We will see more deaths, especially in Texas' high temperatures."

But supporters of the bill, which was authored by Rep. Dustin Burrows, a Republican, said the law will help rein in local and county officials that have exceeded their authority and will give small businesses the consistency they need to invest and grow.

"We want those small business owners creating new jobs and providing for their families, not trying to navigate a Byzantine array of local regulations that twist and turn every time they cross city limit signs," Burrows said, as reported by news outlet KHOU-11.

The bill is "a lifeline for small businesses who need consistency and certainty to invest and expand and grow," said Republican State Sen. Brandon Creighton, who supported the law.

Newsweek contacted Abbott's press office and the Texas Democrat's media team for comment by email on Monday.