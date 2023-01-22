Greg Abbott Blasted for 'I Can Kick as Good' as Cowboys Kicker Remark

The Dallas Cowboys lost their NFL playoff game on Sunday night, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott doesn't appear to be winning any points either after a dig he took at the Cowboys' kicker.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher had a mind-boggling, and NFL record, four-consecutive missed extra-point attempts last Monday in a wild card win at Tampa Bay. After a week of ridicule, and the team signing an extra kicker, Maher's first extra-point attempt was blocked Sunday night in the 19-12 loss at San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Round.

After the blocked attempt, Abbott said he could do better.

"I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker," Abbott tweeted.

Abbott is paralyzed from the waist down after an oak tree cracked and fell on him while he was out for a run in 1984 when he was 26-years old, according to his website. Abbott has been wheelchair-bound since then but it hasn't deterred his love for sports nor his passion for politics.

It didn't stop his critics from taking shots at him Sunday night, either, after the newly reelected governor said he could kick extra points better than a professional kicker.

"You really shouldn't talk. You've missed several kicks for this state since you've been in power. Most people living here trust the Cowboys kicker more than you. Myself included," one Twitter follower wrote.

"trust me, you've accomplished the equivalent of several missed kicks buddy," another wrote.

"That's the way to be a good fan! Wow! For more political tips on making your base hate your guts, follow more tips by Greg Abbott... Not the sharpest knife in the drawer by a long shot. Proving that lone star on the Texas flag is a satisfaction rating," wrote another.

Then there was the state's electrical grid ERCOT that has failed in frigid weather the last few years.

"Yeah, but how well can Dallas' kicker maintain a state's electric grid?" one follower wrote.

It wasn't all bad for the governor, though. One said they were happy to see Abbott had a "sense of humor.

"I read a similar comment from somebody last week and my first (politically correct) thought was "ooops that probably might have been a little insensitive". But it's fun and refreshing to see that our governor has a sense of humor."

Newsweek reached out to the governor's office for comment.

The Dallas Cowboys finished the season with a 13-6 record after going 12-5 in the regular season and beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week in the wild card playoff round. Brett Maher hit 29-of-32 field goals this season (90.6 %) before his postseason woes on extra points.