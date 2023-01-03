Greta Thunberg Birthday Tributes Pour In Amid Drama—'Andrew Tate's Ender'

Social media continues to celebrate Greta Thunberg on her birthday, days after she went viral for taking down Andrew Tate in a war of words.

A barbed exchange between Thunberg and Tate began with the former kickboxer bragging about his petrol-guzzling cars, and ended with him being detained by Romanian authorities.

During the exchange, two of Thunberg's tweets went viral, entering the top ten of the most-liked tweets of all time.

Now, on January 3, 2022, Swedish climate activist and campaigner Thunberg is celebrating turning 20 years old.

Social media users didn't forget Thunberg's recent perceived victory as they sent messages to her.

"Happy birthday Andrew Tate's ender," wrote @Iluviademiches including a short meme video.

Another self-proclaimed environmental advocate, @imkevinjpatel, posted a selfie of himself with Thunberg and wished her a happy birthday. "Time flies when we're making a difference and fighting for what we believe in. Here's to another year of inspiring activism and making the world a better place!" he wrote.

"Happy birthday Greta Thunberg," wrote @veganeJule, "Looking forward to what you can teach us this year."

Whilst Thunberg celebrated her birthday, another young prominent figure celebrated their birthday on the same day.

"Greta Thunberg and Kyle Rittenhouse share a birthday: January 3rd, 2003," and self-proclaimed Gen Z activist Jack Cocchiarella went viral on Twitter for his observation. "The world has a way of balancing things out I guess," he wrote.

Non-profit organizations such as PETA and brands such as Preen also sent the world-famous activist birthday messages too.

Happy birthday to Greta Thunberg, a legend who's been keeping misogynists and climate change deniers in check since 2019! (from the archives) https://t.co/UAXCRTI1ly — Preen.ph (@preenph) January 3, 2023

Despite being well-known for years for her speeches and actions, Thunberg's riding a fresh wave of popularity after her recent verbal spar with Tate. It came about after he tagged her in a tweet, bragging about his 33 cars, all of which have "enormous emissions."

Her response gained 3.9 million likes.

"Yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com," Thunberg wrote. This set social media alight, and the story gets even more complicated from here.

Tate responded with a simple "how dare you," mocking Thunberg's famous speech. He then recorded a lengthy video reply where he was handed two pizza boxes which he was insistent would not be recycled.

The pizza boxes seen clearly sport the brand name 'Jerry's Pizza' across the side, which is a chain of pizza restaurants based in Bucharest, Romania.

It was initially suggested that the confirmation that Tate was in Romania helped with the arrest, but Romanian authorities have recently confirmed this isn't the case.

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate were detained in Romania reportedly in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Prosecutors asked a judge to approve a 30-day extension for the arrest warrant.

After news of Tate's arrest broke, Thunberg tweeted again, this time getting 3.5 million likes for her deadpan delivery.

"This is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes," Thunberg wrote on December 30, 2022.