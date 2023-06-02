Owner Convincing Greyhound He's a Squeaky Toy Has Internet in Stitches

Greyhounds are known for their ability to run fast, and love of naps, but how about their intelligence?

One dog that might not score too highly on the IQ test is this greyhound on TikTok, whose owners managed to convince him he is a squeaky toy.

In the video, posted by @ari_worden, which has been viewed over 10.2 million times at the time of writing, the sleek black greyhound can be seen lying on a bed as his owner gently touches different parts of his body, while a person off camera squeezes a squeaky toy.

"His two brain cells almost exploded," reads the caption.

"Greyhounds and sighthounds in general aren't known for their intelligence so this... tracks. and is hilarious," said one user on TikTok, in a comment with over 23,100 likes.

Despite not being known for their intelligence, greyhounds are famous for their sprinting. They can reach speeds of up to 40–45 miles per hour on average, and can also sustain that speed, usually 35 miles per hour for approximately 7 miles. Greyhounds also have fairly impressive acceleration and they can reach 45 mph within their first six strides from a standing start.

Despite the comments, Hill's Pet Nutrition says on its website: "The greyhound is intelligent, gentle with a quiet disposition, and in spite of its great athletic ability, is content to spend most of the day sleeping. Short on endurance it requires less exercise time than most dogs."

Pet advice site Better Pet agrees that greyhounds are intelligent, if stubborn.

"Greyhounds are highly intelligent, which generally means a dog is highly receptive to training," Better Pet says on its website. "However, greyhounds are considered stubborn and independent dogs, and they will need consistent training sessions with a patient owner to curb unwanted behaviors. It should also be noted that greyhounds are sensitive and do better with positive reward-based training methods and games than with discipline."

Users in the comments loved the video.

"I love how greyhounds just look perpetually concerned," said one user. "A greyhound is the right kind of dog to believe they are a squeaky toy," commented another. One user wrote: "Bro is having an existential crisis."

