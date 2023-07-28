Shock as Grieving Dog Owner Given Amazing Gift From Best Friend: 'Sobbing'

A woman who recently lost her dog was given the "sweetest surprise ever" by her friend, who created a blanket from her beloved pet's toys.

Chelsea Bishop's dog Helmet died from nasal cancer at 9 years old. So, her friend created a blanket to remember him by, using the pet's favorite toys, and the graphic designer's emotional response was caught on camera.

In a clip shared to TikTok on July 15 (@ketohalfasser), Bishop is sitting in the passenger seat of her pal's car. Her friend hands her the blanket, which is folded up to hide the surprise inside. Bishop opens the gift and gasps at the sight of Helmet's toys, neatly stitched into the blue material. She then puts her hands over her mouth in delight and bursts into happy tears, shouting, "Oh my God."

A woman cuddles a dog on her lap. One TikTok user was devastated by the death of her pet, but her friend made her a special gift to remember him by. Sviatlana Barchan/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Nasal tumors equate to roughly 1 percent of canine cancer, according to the University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine. Unfortunately, the disease doesn't show obvious symptoms until it has reached an advanced stage, making it difficult to treat. Nasal cancer is incurable in cats and dogs, but treatment can lengthen and improve the quality of life in some pets.

"This is so sweet," Bishop says in the clip, unable to control herself. She examines each of the toys in detail, making her cry even more.

"The gingey," Bishop yells excitedly, admiring Helmet's gingerbread-man plush toy before giving the blanket a cuddle.

"I love you," she says to her friend, who embraces Bishop as she continues to sob. "This is so sweet. I can't believe you did this for me."

"I just put them into the machine and sewed it on," her friend replies, to which Bishop replies, "You f****** sewed it, that's so sweet," while her pal bursts into laughter.

Bishop begins to reminisce about Helmet's ghost toy, which is also stitched into the blanket. Bishop says that her dad won the stuffed toy on the claw machine at a bowling alley, before pulling her friend in for one more hug.

"The sweetest surprise EVER," Bishop wrote alongside the cute clip, which has received 1.8 million views.

The gift melted hearts across the internet, with TikTok user MetaMystics calling the blanket a "gesture of love."

"This made me cry," commented Kaarin Joy.

"Sobbbbbbbbbing this is so thoughtful," wrote Holly Zmijewski.

"Such a beautiful gift," posted Lani.

"What a tribute to the beautiful, hilarious, sweet life you gave him," commented m.carter15.

"What an incredible gift and an even more incredible friend," wrote Brisbane the Rescue.

"Friends are our chosen family," posted ThatGuyCourt. "You are truly blessed."

