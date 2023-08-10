Heartwarming Moment Grieving Grandma Adopts Rescue Dog After Losing Husband

A grandma who adopted a rescue dog after losing her husband is melting hearts online, with the pair becoming "best friends."

Mary Lou, 77, met her late husband Leonard in high school. The couple was married for 58 years, but sadly, Leonard recently passed away from esophageal cancer at the age of 78.

"They were true soulmates," their granddaughter Ally told Newsweek. "She was his caretaker for the last several months but before that, they were a perfect example of love."

Ally said that her grandma Mary Lou "has a way with animals." @allykate120

Unsurprisingly, Mary Lou was devastated by his death. Nevertheless, she knew "almost immediately" that she wanted a dog.

"She knew she would need a protector and a companion," 21-year-old Ally said. "We went the very next week after [my grandpa] passed."

After falling in love with Luna online, Ally, her brother Zach, and Mary Lou drove two hours to the Humane Society of Logan County to meet her. Ally filmed the sweet encounter and shared the footage to her TikTok account @allykate120, where it went viral—receiving 1.1 million views.

Leonard (left) and Mary Lou were married for 58 years after falling in love in high school. @allykate120

In the clip, Luna seems initially unsure about Mary Lou, barking and backing away from her as she approaches the kennel. However, Ally said her grandma has a "way with animals," and it wasn't long before Luna was eating out of the palm of her hand.

"As soon as we brought out treats, Luna plopped herself right up on my grandma and licked her face," Ally said.

"When we signed the paper work, she just was smiling ear to ear. It couldn't have been any sweeter."

However, the ride home wasn't smooth sailing, with Luna throwing up in Mary Lou's lap due to travel sickness.

The car ride home was a tad dramatic, with Luna throwing up in Mary Lou's lap from car sickness. @allykate120

"My grandma just laughed," Ally said. "We got it all cleaned up and Luna just laid on my grandma's lap the rest of the way home."

A few weeks later, and Luna and Mary Lou are "absolute best friends." Living on Mary Lou's 80-acre farm, the pair do everything together.

"Luna is living the dream," Ally said. "She keeps my grandma up and moving which is great."

Although Mary Lou still grieves Leonard's death, Ally is inspired by her grandma's positive outlook.

"I know she misses him so much," the hairstylist said. "I have never met a more strong woman. She just never gives up which I admire about her."

It didn't take long for rescue dog Luna to settle into her new home. @allykate120

TikTok users couldn't get enough of the adorable duo, with the video being liked more than 180,000 times.

"That is so sweet and considerate," commented mapulesarah4.

"What a great idea," agreed Inky Plinky Plonky.

"This is so bittersweet," said stinkstink.

"This got me crying," wrote Liannaw.

"I'm sobbing," said Hearts.

"I feel like that dog just won the lottery," commented Kaitlyn.

"I feel like she was looking for your grandpas spirit dog," said ashleyjohnson5070.

"I'm happy they both found eachother," wrote 4ohyouknow," while Shayla said: "You could tell it was meant to be."

