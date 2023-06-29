Family & Parenting

Tears As Daughter Finally Gets Her 'Mom Back' Years After Sister's Passing

By
A video of a grieving mother's transformation after the birth of her grandchild has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by 25-year-old Ella Smith (@ellasmith__), who is from Bishop Auckland, a market town in the northeast of England. The clip had received over 430,000 views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the video says: "8 years ago, my sister passed away. A massive part of my mother died with her that night and we lost the [mom] that we knew."

But Smith's daughter Lucia, named after the poster's late sister Lucy, has given her mom "a new lease of life," Smith told Newsweek.

The mother was not alone in these emotions. "The loss of a child is considered one of the most tragic experiences that parents can go through," said a September 2022 study published in Current Psychology.

The study explained that parental bereavement is conceptualized as "a never-ending process in which parents experience a completely new reality."

Woman hugging older woman from behind.
A stock image of a woman hugging an older woman from the back and smiling. A video of a daughter who finally got her "mom back" several years after her sister's death has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The type of bereavement entails the following phases, as noted by the study:

  • Shock and denial
  • Acute distress and isolation
  • A reorganization phase

A 2012 study published by Nova Science Publishers said: "Although painful and sometimes destructive, grief often promotes growth and development and may bring out hidden resources and strength."

The study read: "There might be a 'light at the end of the tunnel' not only to the deceased who passes over, but also for the bereaved who is left behind."

The footage in the latest viral clip shows a woman on a beach in Hartlepool, a seaside town in England's County Durham, running barefoot after a young child. The woman is later seen holding the child in her arms while jumping waves. She and the child later appear to be inside the carriage of an amusement park ride before the video ends.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "7 years after losing [my sister], I found out I was expecting a baby girl. She is so like my late sister in every way."

Smith said: "I am just happy I get to see them bond, it's beautiful. My mom really believes Lucia, my daughter named after Lucy, has given her a new lease of life."

She said her daughter was also named Lucia because the name comes from "lux," the Latin word for "light," and "she brought light to our lives."

The message on the clip said: "I will always believe she was sent to heal us all, mostly my [mom]. Because finally, we have our old [mom] back."

A caption shared with the post says: "I will always believe she was sent to me for a reason."

Several TikTokers were moved by the latest video.

Amy wrote: "God Ella this brought tears to my eyes. your [mom] is an absolute gem."

Emma said "Hand picked by your sister," and the original poster replied: "We always tell Lucia she was sent straight from heaven to us."

User c.~.xe said: "a literal angel sent from above. so happy for you guys and your mom. may your sister continue to live on in your hearts."

User _elizabethwarnke_ said: "This is beautiful. Hoping you all continue to heal."

Gabrielle harty oreilly said: "This is the sweetest thing to watch."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a similar story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could be featured in Newsweek.

