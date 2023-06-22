Russian Creator of Hydrogen Bomb Found Dead in Apartment

Russian nuclear physicist Grigory Klinishov, co-creator of the Soviet Union's first two-stage hydrogen bomb, has been found dead in his apartment in Moscow, local media reported on Wednesday.

Emergency services told Tass, Russia's state-run news agency, that Klinishov, 92, died by suicide. His body was found on June 17 at his central Moscow apartment on the Kosmodamianskaya embankment by his daughter, who also found a note beside him in which he said goodbye to his loved ones, daily newspaper Kommersant reported.

Klinishov was one of the creators of RDS-37, the first Soviet two-stage thermonuclear bomb—also known as a hydrogen bomb. The bomb was tested in 1955.

RDS-37 was the Soviet Union's first two-stage hydrogen bomb, first tested on November 22, 1955. The gun was rated at about 3 megatons. For the test, it was scaled down to 1.6 megatons. The RDS-37 was the Soviet Union's first "true" two-stage hydrogen bomb and the first air-dropped nuclear bomb. Courtesy of Luis Kurbos

Born on October 30, 1930, in modern-day Russia's Ryazan region he was an engineer-physicist, candidate of physical and mathematical sciences. In 1962, he received the Lenin Prize— the most prestigious award in the Soviet Union in the field of science, technology, literature and art.

According to Kommersant, Klinishov was grieving over the death of his wife and he had his own health problems. Russian news agency Regnum reported that the nuclear physicist's daughter talked to her father shortly before his death. After their conversation she left the apartment for a couple of hours, and found his body when she returned home. In his note, he reportedly asked for forgiveness from his daughter.

Klinishov moved in his early childhood to Moscow, and studied at the Moscow Engineering Physics Institute (now the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI). He later worked as an engineer in Sarov, in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, in a department headed by physicist Andrei Sakharov, who was one of the developers of the first Soviet hydrogen bomb. Klinishov was appointed the leading researcher of the department in 2002.

When the RDS-37 was first tested at the Semipalatinsk Test Site—the primary testing venue for the Soviet Union's nuclear weapons—it shattered glass within a 125-mile radius and damaged buildings in 59 settlements, as well as killing a soldier and a three-year-old girl and injuring several dozen others

In this file photo, 1950's Soviet physicist Igor Vasilevich Kurchatov (1903-1960) talks to General Mikoyan, (Artem Ivanovich Mikoyan, 1905-1970) and Andrei Tupolev, (Andrei Nikolaevich Tupolev, 1882-1972). Kurchatov (right) is a leading figure in the development of the USSR's first atomic bomb and nuclear power plant. Mikoyan (centre) designs the military's 'MiG' fighter planes and Tupolev (left) designs other military and passenger aircraft. Slava Katamidze Collection/Getty Images

The bomb exploded in the air 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) above the ground, resulting in a blast far stronger than was expected. Approximately seven minutes after the RDS-37 detonated, the height of the radioactive cloud was 13 to 14 kilometers and its diameter was nearly 30 kilometers. The power of the thermonuclear explosion was estimated at 1.7 megatons.

Later in his career, Klinishov went on to develop several other types of thermonuclear bombs.

An investigation is reportedly being carried out into the scientist's death.