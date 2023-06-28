Woman Using Express Line for '$300 Order' at Grocery Store Sparks Debate

An image of a grocery-store customer apparently using an express checkout lane to purchase a pile of multiple items has gone viral on Reddit.

The picture was shared on June 27 on Reddit's "r/mildlyinfuriating" subforum by user Far_Awayy and has received more than 34,000 upvotes. The title simply reads: "$300 order in an express line." The image shows a checkout belt completely covered in what appeared to be various grocery items, with a woman standing next to them. A shopping cart located just behind this customer is seen only half-filled with other groceries.

Is the poster's annoyance at the customer in this scenario valid? Or is the company to blame? Life coach Bayu Prihandito told Newsweek that "it's natural to feel frustrated when someone with many items uses the express lane. However, creating a scene might lead to unnecessary stress."

A stock image of a woman placing groceries onto a checkout counter. A post about a customer who apparently used the express checkout lane to purchase $300 worth of items has gone viral on Reddit. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The latest post follows a record rise in retail food prices in the U.S. in 2022. They increased by 11 percent from 2021 to 2022, marking the largest annual increase in over 40 years, according to a report released in March by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).

In 2021, U.S. consumers, businesses and government entities spent $2.12 trillion on food and beverages at grocery stores and other retailers, as well as on away-from-home meals and snacks. This is according to the Economic Research Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA report found that the prices for the following food categories rose by over 10 percent in 2022:

Eggs (32.2 percent)

Fats and oils (18.5 percent)

Poultry (14.6 percent)

Other meats (14.2 percent)

Cereals and bakery products (13 percent)

Addressing the latest Reddit post, Prihandito said that if a store "consistently" allows large orders to be taken in the express lane, it could lead to customers being frustrated. "But if it's a rare occurrence or the express lane is almost empty, it might be seen as efficient."

Prihandito added: "In my view, clear communication from the store about their policies can help avoid misunderstandings."

The latest post has sparked debate among users on Reddit, with some criticizing the store. Oma_Bonke wrote: "That is just irresponsible by management."

User energetic-dad commented: "I disagree. Last thing you want is your cashiers arguing with people about too many items in the express lane."

Others were more understanding of the potential reasons why a customer could be serviced at an express lane, even when they're over the item limit.

MamaMayhem74 wrote: "Sometimes the cashiers grab people from other lines if their line is empty..."

User cobra7 posted: "More than once I've been in line with half a cart full and had the empty express cashier announce that they could take a cart. How the express line is handled varies widely, so I wouldn't be too quick to blame the cart owner here."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via the Reddit messaging system.

