The internet has backed a groom who refuses to invite his cousin's daughter to his wedding, even though his family is calling him cruel for excluding the little girl.

In a post shared on Reddit earlier in August, user u/Low_Detail_798, who is getting married soon, revealed that all of his family can take their kids along to the ceremony—except for one of his cousins, whose daughter has caused problems in the past.

He wrote: "The only exception is my cousin Linda's daughter Cerrie (12). Linda's entitled and selfish and she's made her daughter entitled and selfish. Two years ago my other cousin, Linda's sister Lily got married and Cerrie ruined the wedding by throwing a tantrum, and destroying the cake because she was jealous that Lily's daughter was the flower girl."

When her cousin received the wedding invitation and saw that her daughter's name was missing, she assumed it was a child-free wedding. She tried to talk the groom out of it, saying how "terrible" those parties can get, but she didn't expect what came next.

"I told her I wasn't having a child-free wedding, Cerrie just wasn't invited because of what happened at Lily's wedding. I don't want a repeat of Cerrie seeing she's not the flower girl again and throwing another fit," he said.

While many couples chose to have child-free weddings, not all guests agree with idea. A survey carried out by YouGov in the U.K. found that 25 percent of people felt all guests should be allowed to their bring children to a wedding, while 21 percent felt only the children of close family should be allowed. Only 9 percent agreed with the idea.

When he told her the truth about her daughter she didn't take it very well. Her friends and members of the family told couple how selfish they are for "purposefully excluding one child while everyone else can bring their kids."

Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman told Newsweek: "This is a tricky situation because if the groom does extend an invitation now, the girl will already know that she wasn't invited originally—so she would be even more inspired to do something to spoil the wedding.

"The groom needs to explain to the girl why he didn't invite her and needs to get her to promise that she will 'be good.' Perhaps the groom could come up with something that all the young girls can do together, not necessarily as bridesmaids, but as sitting altogether up front holding bouquets, so that the spoiled little girl can feel that she's part of it and be more likely to behave."

The post quickly went viral on the platform receiving over 9,600 upvotes and 1,300. One user, Maleficent_Ant2594, commented: "[Not The A******], uninvite anyone that complained."

Disastrous_Cress_701, wrote: "[Not The A******]. Cerrie was 10 when she threw her fit. Old enough to know better. So she's 12 going on 13 now with extra fun hormones raging through her system. Has she/did she show any remorse for her behavior? Is that an ongoing issue with her throwing tantrums when she's not the sole focus?"

And Snippy2mySnappy added: "[Not The A******]. Your wedding should be about you. People who try to make it about them should be uninvited. And it seems like you have a good reason and you already explained it."

