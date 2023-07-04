On the Internet

Groom Banning Bridesmaid From Wearing 'White Princess Dress' Slammed

A groom has been slammed after wanting to ban a bridesmaid from wearing a "white princess dress."

Weddings can prove to be stressful for both partners with fears that one of them could be outshined by guests, as one Reddit user explained.

In a viral post shared on the Am I The ******* Reddit group, user PLeasant_Manner-2450 explained she would soon be getting married.

The Reddit user further explained that her 9-year-old sister wanted to wear a "white princess dress" to the wedding to which she answered "Why not?"

image of an upset bride and groom
A stock image of an upset bride and groom. The Reddit user explained that her partner was afraid of being outshined by her younger sister. Getty

She added the younger sister seemed very happy with the decision and that she would also be able to wear high heels and makeup with her parent's permission.

But the Reddit user said her fiancé did not share her view and believed that her sister would outshine him.

She added: "When my fiancé found out he was against it. He argued that she shouldn't wear a white princess dress for our wedding and that it's 'inappropriate.'

"I told him that I don't have a problem with it and I don't think a kid is going to outshine me and asked him if he is worried that she will outshine him.

"He called me ridiculous and said [if] my sister can wear that then it is ok for his sisters to wear something like that. I told him that his sisters were 23 and 21 [and] are a bit old for that, but sure why not."

She continued: "I told him he is acting crazy and he called me an ******* and he thinks since it's 'our' wedding, this should be 'our' decision."

Rima Barakeh, deputy editor at Hitched.co.uk, told Newsweek: "When it comes to what bridesmaids and members of the wider wedding party wear, the decision is completely down to the couple. In this case, the situation is made more complicated by the fact that the two people getting married disagree on what their junior bridesmaid should wear.

"In more recent years, and specifically after Pippa Middleton wore white when she was a bridesmaid for her sister, the Princess of Wales' wedding, white bridesmaid dresses have grown in popularity and gained very little traction for being an etiquette faux pas as it's always done with the couple's approval.

"What's more, outfits for flower girls and younger bridesmaids are often white, ivory, or champagne hues, with a similar silhouette to princess-style wedding dresses, so allowing the couple's junior bridesmaid to wear a dress in this style doesn't strike me as wildly unexpected.

"However, a wedding consists of two people, and it's important that couples come to these decisions together. It's not just brides who may not feel comfortable with bridesmaids wearing traditional white dresses to their wedding. If one person is more open to something than their partner, it's important to avoid shrugging their concerns off and aim to find a solution that everyone's happy with ahead of the wedding day itself."

Since being uploaded on Sunday, July 2, the Reddit post has attracted about 7,600 upvotes and more than 2,000 comments.

The majority of commenters sided with the bride-to-be with many slamming the man over his behavior.

UnusualRedFlower979, whose comment was upvoted more than 11,900 times said: "NTA (not the *******). While he's also obviously allowed to make decisions with regards to the wedding, it's just plain weird that he thinks a 9-year-old and 23-year-old wearing white to a wedding is equivalent. Especially if he thinks that 9-year-old child will outshine him."

Omnipotentworm added: "To be fair, the groom throwing a tantrum over a 9-year-old girl wearing white when the bride is fine with it is a pretty bad sign."

Euphoric_Dog_4221 commented: "Her fiancé is an adult he shouldn't be so jealous over a kid I'm sorry that's pathetic. Nothing about this moment is making the day about her sister. He's acting like more of a child than the 9-year-old."

Newsweek has contacted PLeasant_Manner_2450 for comment via Reddit.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC