Why Groom Is Banning His Sister From Bringing a Date to His Wedding Praised

A post about a brother not allowing his single sister to bring a plus one to his wedding has gone viral on Reddit, where it received over 10,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

In a post shared on Reddit's Am I The A****** (AITA) subforum under the username u/Normal_Owl4962, the 30-year-old groom-to-be said the couple has "a hard cap" for their guest list, with only 105 people allowed due the size of the wedding venue.

He told his sister, Mia that with her four kids being there, "that should be more than enough instead of having a 'plus one.'"

"Our caterer also doesn't charge less for kids so we're paying about $400 for those 4 kids to be there, we don't want to pay another $100 for some random that she'd bring," the Redditor wrote.

Wedding costs can vary widely depending on several factors, from guest count to venue size. According to a survey of nearly 12,000 couples who got married in 2022, conducted by wedding planning website The Knot, couples spent an average of $30,000 on their wedding ceremony and reception in 2022.

Determining the guest list was reported to be among the top challenges for more than a third (36 percent) of couples during the planning process for weddings, while 47 percent said planning with a budget was their biggest struggle.

Guest counts in 2022 climbed to an average of 117 for summer weddings, while ceremonies held in early autumn were higher, averaging at 123, the survey found.

A January 2023 survey of those getting married this year also conducted by The Knot found that 39 percent of couples said they're reducing their guest list, cutting 25 guests on average, in a bid to keep the wedding on track and adjust for inflation.

The Redditor said in his AITA post that his sister's life is "a bit of a mess right now." She and her latest ex-partner, who is the dad of one of her kids, broke up within the last six months. She and her kids are currently living in their parents' house.

When his sister saw that her wedding invitation stated the names of her and her kids, she called the poster, saying: "I assume as an adult I also get a plus one." The poster said he told her "no."

The brother said Mia is "not in a serious relationship and she and her kids are already about 5 percent of our total guest list...she's not dating anyone but said she could easily find a date or bring a friend to have someone to dance with."

While the poster's dad is siding with him, his mom is "a little more sympathetic" towards his sister. She told the poster that he should allow his sister to have a plus one because "that's what you do for adults."

The groom-to-be said: "Spending $600 on just my sister, her kids and a date when she's not seeing anyone seriously just seems ridiculous to me though. She is pretty ticked off though. Am I being the AH [a*******] here?"

The Groom-To-Be Is 'Following Proper Etiquette'

Jules Hirst, an etiquette expert and co-author of the book The Power of Civility, told Newsweek that for weddings, "an adult guest should be given a plus one if they are married, in a serious relationship, or living with someone."

None of these criteria are described in the Reddit post, "so the brother is following proper etiquette by only inviting the sister and her four children," the author said.

Hirst noted that the couple's guest list is approaching venue capacity, so adding the sister's plus one could mean one of the couple's friends may not be able to attend.

"The final say rests with the couple as it is their wedding day and they should have the people there that they want to share their day with," she said.

A Wedding Invitation Is 'an Honour, Not a Right'

Laura Windsor, an etiquette and protocol consultant and founder of the Laura Windsor Etiquette Academy in London, told Newsweek: "There is a very important guiding principle to uphold: that to be invited to a wedding is an honour, not a right."

Windsor, who received her etiquette training from a former member of The Royal Household of Queen Elizabeth II, added: "It is ill-mannered to request an invitation for a wedding and those who are not invited should accept their exclusion gracefully. To ask if you can bring a boyfriend (unless you are in a long-standing relationship) who is not known to the bride's mother or the couple, is also rude."

'It's Your Wedding, Your Guest List'

Etiquette expert Lisa Mirza Grotts told Newsweek that a wedding is "one of the happiest times in our lives" that is "until the guest list doesn't include everyone you know."

She said: "It's your wedding, therefore your guest list." However, when it comes to family, there are moments when we need to "forsake our disagreements" and "a wedding is one of these times."

The etiquette expert acknowledged that "we are in a recession" and "weddings are expensive and for many, cost prohibitive," so a smaller guest list is understandable.

She suggested the brother should let the sister come with her plus one instead of her four children.

'Very Reasonable'

Several users on Reddit sided with the original poster, with several criticizing his sister.

In a comment with over 14,000 upvotes, user Gingersnap0422 said the brother is "NTA" [not the a******]. "It's your wedding and your money. If she wants to bring a plus one then let her pay the $100 it's going to be to feed that person. If your mom is all for it then she can pay for your sister to have a plus one," they wrote.

Gingersnap0422 added in another comment with 8,000 upvotes: "No means no and you shouldn't have to justify it to anyone...don't let anyone bully you into doing something you don't want to do...

"Tell her she can have a plus one if she leaves one of her kids at home. Your guest list is at the max, and there isn't any room or money for anyone else," Redditor me0mio said in a comment that got 1,600 upvotes.

Commenter Janai-Lee wrote: "All 4 kids stay home and she can bring a date I think is very reasonable."

User DrRob0tnik noted: "The kids are family. I wouldn't give her the opportunity to leave a family member at home in favor of a new fling. Especially since only 1 kid would be left out."

