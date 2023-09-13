Bride and Groom With 'Completely Different Energy' at Wedding Viewed by 22M

Weddings fill some with dread and others with joy, but why do so many people cry at them? A viral video of a bridegroom weeping as his wife-to-be walks down the aisle could provide the answer.

The TikTok clip, posted by bride Shey Nascimento, has been watched more than 22 million times in four days—and in her words, shows how she and her groom served "completely different energy" on their big day.

The groomsmen and bridesmaids appear emotional too, with some wiping away tears. The video then cuts to Nascimento and the contrast could not be greater. The bride looks absolutely delighted, beaming and waving at guests as she walks towards him.

One TikTok user commented: "Men that cry at weddings is so beautiful it's honestly the sweetest thing."

How To Avoid Crying at Weddings

From the ceremony to the speeches and beyond, weddings are packed with emotional moments that might make anyone cry. However, this can be a pain for the bride, who has probably spent hours in makeup and will likely be photographed all day.

"No one wants to be that bride who bawled her eyes out the entire time she stood at the altar," writes Brides magazine. "This is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life, right? Plus, you just had your makeup done by a pro, and you're not trying to ruin that!"

Brides recommends that couples ignore the superstition and take a sneaky first look at each other in their finery before the ceremony.

The magazine article continues: "Though superstition mandates that it's bad luck to see the bride in her wedding dress before the wedding (and vice versa), real bride Kelly bucked superstition to calm her nerves. 'It makes all the nerves disappear, and you get the overwhelming emotions of seeing your husband for the first time out of the way so you don't cry a lot later,' said Kelly."

This technique could have been useful for Nascimento and her husband. But TikTok users loved her video, which the bride described as "so sentimental yet funny to me."

"UH ALL yalls friends crying too??? i KNOW yall are IN love," commented one.

"Okay but the groomsmen crying too???? girlie i just know you're so in love congratulations," wrote another.

"If my husband doesn't cry like this at my wedding I don't want it," posted a third.

