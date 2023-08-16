Groom Delivers X-Rated Wedding Speech Explaining Why He 'Had to Marry' Wife

A groom had his wedding guests in stitches after delivering an X-rated speech recalling the moment he realized he simply had to marry his new wife.

Josh Johnson told Newsweek that he had been petrified about his groom's speech in the run-up to his and his partner Olivia's wedding in September 2021 over in the U.K. "I was having nightmares about it months before," Johnson said.

Unfortunately for him, while much of the ceremony and tradition around weddings has changed and evolved down the years, most still expect the groom to speak on his big day. This is particularly true in the U.K. where a YouGov poll of close to 1,700 adults found 51 percent of respondents felt the groom should step up to the plate.

Screenshots from Josh Johnson's X-rated groom speech. The speech won praise on social media. JoshJohnson665

However, Johnson proved more than up to the task with a speech that was personal, heartfelt, and funny, despite being mostly centered around his naked wife. Even better still, the speech was captured on camera, and Johnson shared a clip of the footage to his TikTok channel @joshjohnson665 three days ago.

So far, it has been watched more than 1.4 million times, with viewers full of praise for Johnson. "This was so cute," one user wrote, with another commenting: "executed perfectly." A third added: "Stories like this are why I love weddings."

From the moment Johnson begins to speak on the clip, it's clear he's going to be doing things a little differently. "Instead of reading off a list of the usual cliches, I thought I'd instead tell the story of the exact moment I realized I simply had to marry Olivia," he said.

Johnson begins a story from a road trip he went on with Olivia around Germany, where some of his family are from. "We had no plans. Just venture out in the car, meander through the Black Forest and see where we ended up," he said. "After about an hour's drive, we stumbled across one of the most serene-looking lakes I've ever seen where people were swimming and hiring boats."

It later transpired that the lake in the heart of the southern Black Forest was called Titisee, something Johnson was keen to stress would be of relevance later in the story.

He said they decided to hire a boat and head out into the middle of the lake where "there was nobody really near us." At this point, Olivia decided she wanted to go for a swim. There was only one problem, though. "We've not packed swimming costumes," Johnson added. "There only really one option and, after about 10 seconds of persuading, Olivia thought it best to completely strip off and dive straight in."

Another problem soon emerged: Olivia hadn't thought about how she would get back onboard the boat. "It turns out pulling somebody back onto a boat covered in suncream is incredibly tricky, particularly when you cannot contain your own laughter," Johnson said.

The comedy of errors then escalated even further when what Johnson describes as a "ferry full of camera-wielding German tourists, pulling its horn," appeared and began very slowly moving around them.

"I looked into the eyes of my then-girlfriend, and I could see the perfect mixture of embarrassment and indifference," Johnson said. "This, ladies and gentlemen, on Lake Titisee, with my nudie future wife clinging on for dear life, was the exact moment I realized that there was nobody else in the world I'd rather be with."

The speech was met with a mix of laughs, applause and a few "awws" too. "I remember writing that particular section at about 2 a.m. during a restless night," Johnson said. " I don't think I managed to finish the last line without getting emotional once when I practiced it, but it was strangely OK on the day!"

Johnson said Olivia loved it as she's "not one to be embarrassed." He said he just felt it was an apt story for the type of person his wife is. "In a roundabout way, I think it did a good job in describing her," Johnson added. "You throw her a curveball, and she just deals with it and she's never afraid to laugh at herself."

Johnson has two pieces of advice for anyone who might otherwise struggle with public speaking. "Practice it every day and buy a mic stand; it's a life saver. The mic stand gives you your hands back and ensures you don't put the mic too close to your mouth."

Johnson added: "I wanted to do it again after I had finished, whereas I was terrified before. Adrenaline is weird!"

