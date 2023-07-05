Pet Dilemma

Groomer Shares Her Final Words to Dying Dog in Heartbreaking Video

A pet groomer has shared the heartbreaking final words she spoke to a dying dog who had been one of her oldest clients.

In an emotional video posted to TikTok, Madison Faith said goodbye to Charlie, a 15-year-old Sheltie who had been coming to see her since the beginning of her career.

Writing in a separate clip uploaded to social media, Faith explained that Charlie had stopped eating, lost weight and could hardly stand or walk. As she put it, he had been "holding on solely for his family" and sadly it was time to let go.

Love you 4ever charlie🤍

The loss of a beloved pet can have a huge impact. In 2022, a systematic review was conducted of 19 qualitative papers from 17 studies exploring the psychosocial impact of bereavement and grieving the loss of a pet.

The findings, published in the journal Death Studies, confirmed what many pet owners already knew: the death of a beloved family pet or companion animal can result in feelings of grief and loss that are comparable with the death of a human.

That's certainly the overriding emotion in Faith's video, which chronicles her final visit from Charlie. In the clip, she can be seen carefully grooming her much-loved doggy client one last time, stopping occasionally to give the adorable-looking Sheltie a kiss or cuddle.

Faith said Charlie was given a "comfort groom" because of his age. He was given frequent breaks and laid down for most of it. Even so, Faith appreciated the opportunity to provide the pet pooch with some modicum of comfort during what was a difficult time.

A dog being groomed.A
Stock images of a dog being groomed. A dog groomer's heartbreaking final message to a dying canine client has been revealed. Ирина Мещерякова/Getty

"I've enjoyed every second of grooming him," she wrote alongside the video. "This is the part that will never get easier."

According to the video, Faith always ended each session by returning him to his mom with the promise: "I'll see you next time Charlie."

This time around though, she said she was "truly at a loss for words" so rather than focus on farewells, decided to send him on his way with those same special words: "I'll see you next time Charlie."

Those final parting words left a lump in the throat of many watching the video who will have no doubt experienced the pain of losing a pet firsthand.

One viewer wrote "This made me cry" with another commenting: "Why can't they live as long as us?"

A third said: "This makes me so sad. I'm sure it meant the world that he got one last groom with you."

A different viewer added: "My parents have a sheltie named Charlie and I'm going to be devastated when he passes. You were so kind and gentle with him."

Newsweek has contacted Faith for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC