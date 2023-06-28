Groom's Dad Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on Wedding Day

"I was in complete shock. It felt as if time stood still," said Sarah Foreland, recalling the moment her father-in-law collapsed on her wedding day.

The 36-year-old from the U.K. married her husband in August 2022 in a two-day event marked with a small ceremony in front of 20 close friends and family and a larger party the following day. However, tragedy struck what should have been the happiest day of the couple's lives. Foreland and her new husband were married in the intimate ceremony, but when her new father-in-law John, aged just 68, went to drive home, things went badly wrong.

"He was two minutes from the venue when he collapsed at the wheel," Foreland said to the charity British Heart Foundation (BHF). "Incredibly, there were paramedics in a car behind, and they started performing CPR and used a defibrillator."

From left: Sarah Foreland with her father-in-law John in the background on her wedding day; and a picture of John outdoors. The 68-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest while driving. Sarah Foreland and British Heart Foundation

John had suffered a cardiac arrest while driving. The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation reports that there are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S., with nearly 90 percent of them proving fatal. Instances of OHCA in people of any age is estimated to be around 356,461, or nearly 1,000 people in the U.S. each day.

Despite this, Harvard University reports that only 18 percent of people in the U.S. have up-to-date CPR training. Sudden cardiac arrest survival rates are also increased with the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). While there are around 3.2 million AEDs in public places around the U.S., the nation's leading AED program compliance expert Readiness Systems reports that over 30 million are needed to provide sufficient coverage that would improve the national survival rate after sudden cardiac arrest.

John was rushed to the hospital for further treatment, and all his family could do was wait. "We held onto the hope that John has always been such a lucky guy, he'll pull through this," said Foreland.

"John had always been fairly fit and healthy. He loved to play sports like squash and golf. He was an optimist and lived life to the fullest. There was no indication anything was wrong, and he'd seemed fine the whole day," Foreland added.

The second day of the wedding rolled around, and John was still in the hospital. The couple were told to continue with their plans with a brave face, but before long, received the news they were dreading.

"After our speeches, we found out the devastating news that his life support would be turned off the next day," said Foreland. "My husband went up to our room at the venue and I compartmentalized what was happening, and tried and keep our guests spirits up without letting them know what was going on behind the scenes."

Coming up to their first wedding anniversary, and the first anniversary of John's death, Sarah and her husband have arranged a vow renewal so they will have a fresh wedding date, and in August, the family will celebrate John's life.

The tribute isn't stopping there either. Foreland, who is a keen swimmer, is taking on the Bournemouth Pier to Pier Swim in southern England to raise money for the BHF to fund its research. The swim takes place on Saturday, July 1, and Foreland will join nearly 2,000 swimmers taking on the 1.4-mile challenge.

Roisin Greenup, BHF senior event manager, said: "Despite her devastating loss, Sarah is still zipping up her wetsuit and fastening her goggles to help make a difference to those with heart and circulatory diseases and continue to make medical advancements in this area. Every single stroke our swimmers take will help to power science with the potential to beat heart and circulatory diseases."