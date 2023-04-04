The Growing Need to House Traveling Construction Crews in Comfort

While the housing market has yet to fully equalize after a rocky 2022, recent indicators show early, positive signs of growth. A healthy housing market is a boon for buyers and renters alike, as a more approachable home-buying climate can free up rental inventory for those unable to purchase permanent housing.

States like South Dakota are prioritizing current struggles in workforce housing by incentivizing funding for housing infrastructure. What this incentivization means for nomadic construction workers across the country varies; more funding for construction on a widespread scale could require the use of travel crews to supplement local workforces.

Enhancing standards of comfort and ease for traveling construction crews is a sensible and worthwhile effort. As the year takes shape, it's important to examine housing practices, especially given the positive sentiment that has returned to the sector.

Time Is of the Essence

In a large construction project, teams are facing the reality of local real estate markets, the nature of which often necessitates quick action. For those construction companies navigating the search for housing for multiple people or teams, making those turnarounds requires a proactive mindset. Current skills shortages have also hastened the need for firms to retain existing employees. Providing a homely experience while traveling is a critical piece of the puzzle. Where, then, should these searches begin?

A strong first step is working to understand the needs of your team. Project managers may be well versed in the logistical requirements relating to the job site, but listening to teams about their expectations informs a better search process. It's important to gather that feedback sooner rather than later; it can be incorporated as part of employee onboarding or before the next project has even been assigned. Making checklists of both the logistical, project management needs and team member expectations will make evaluating housing options a smoother process, and can be replicated at a larger scale.

A One-Size-Fits-all Approach Only Goes So Far

The multiple professionals on a construction site work tirelessly. Conducting manual labor day in and day out is a taxing endeavor, especially for nomadic teams, who frequently change job sites throughout the year. The responsibility of coordinating large-scale, logistically heavy housing accommodations is an added undertaking. The fact is, however, that responsibility can often fall on them, despite the complex nature of their primary onsite job responsibilities.

Traditional solutions like hotel stays can be a starting point for the construction manager tasked with the housing search, but in the long term, hotels may not be able to account for the individualized nature of crewmembers over the course of months on the job. Instead of going with the most familiar housing solution, remember these crews have needs as distinct as the work they do.

Crews are made up of various specialists, from plumbers to engineers, electricians and beyond. The size of a traveling crew poses a challenge for those unfamiliar with the housing landscape. How close will they need to be to a work site? What options for transportation are readily available for them to shuttle between work and a temporary home? Projects can run overtime with shifting schedules, or some team members may need to work irregular hours on night shifts. Taking a more creative approach to these challenges can reveal less obvious solutions. (Full disclosure: My company provides on-demand workforce housing, but there are many other options in this space.)

Final Thoughts

Finding the ideal stay for construction crews requires flexibility and moving fast. There are ways to navigate evolving conditions in both the construction sector and the housing market — the most important of which is to be prepared. Further incentivization of construction activity at local, state or national levels could heighten the need for traveling crews, and understanding the resources available to help navigate the workforce housing gap is paramount. The temperamental nature of the industry and housing environment may compel managers to seek out the "easiest" accommodation, but those may not ultimately serve the best interests of employees and firms alike.