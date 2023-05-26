Cat's Response to Owner in Morning Delights Internet: 'Can't Handle You'

"Just five more minutes" is a thought we all have most weekday mornings, and it would seem a cat on TikTok can sympathize.

A hilarious video of a cat proving that she is clearly not a morning person has gone viral on TikTok with more than 439,000 views at time of writing.

In the video posted by TikTok user @jolieanddee, a beautiful black, white and brown long-haired cat can be seen waking up and disentangling herself from a blanket. As soon as her owner says, "good morning," she gives her a disparaging look and curls herself back up in to the blanket. "Oh good night!" her owner can be heard saying.

The caption reads, "Her face said "I can't handle you today."

When Is My Cat Most Active?

Cats are crepuscular, which means they are mainly active at dawn and dusk, so it's possible this particular cat is enjoying a well-earned nap after a very active morning.

Cats sleep between 12 to 16 hours a day, according to pet advice site PetMD: "To humans, who need about seven hours of sleep during adulthood, that seems like a lot of time spent snoozing," it says in a digital article, "But when you think about it, it's not too surprising that cats spend so much time resting.

"Hunting and exploring are energy-consuming activities. As predators, cats need a lot more rest than humans so they can remain alert and focused."

A stock image of a grumpy cat. A woman on TikTok has shared a video of her cat proving she's not a morning person. Daria Kulkova/Getty Images

Cats might require more or less sleep depending on their age. Growing kittens might need up to 20 hours per day, and senior cats might spend more than the average amount of time sleeping because of health issues or mobility problems.

While cats have adapted over many years to human sleep patterns, according to the U.K. charity Cats Protection, most cat owners will be familiar with the 5 a.m. feline wake-up calls. If you're not a great sleeper and really need those extra couple of hours, Cats Protection recommend figuring out why they're waking you up.

"Are they waking because they're hungry?" they asked. "Try feeding them smaller and more regular meals during the day to stave off hunger, or install an automatic feeder to open during the night or early morning."

Cats Protection also adds that it is a good idea to provide your cat with plenty of play activities during the day to use up excess energy: "A fishing rod toy should do the trick!"

Users on TikTok loved the video.

"She's a mood. She's my mood. She's me," said one user, while another said, "nope, not without my catpuccino with catnip topping!" "Absolutely adorable," commented another user.

Newsweek has reached out to @ jolieanddee via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.