Woman Reveals How Her 'Puffy' Face Disappeared in 4 Months Without Dieting

A woman has revealed how her "puffy" face disappeared in 4 months without dieting.

TikTok user @lifeofcharissae posted a video to the social media platform describing how using a gua sha gave her a "dramatic" result.

In the video, which has been viewed over a million times, Charissa says: "People keep asking me if I lost weight, the answer is no [...] But in February I did start using a Gua Sha."

Gua sha is an ancient Chinese method of relieving tension and puffiness from the face. The smooth-edged tool is used to gently scrape the face and in turn can give the face a more sculpted appearance. The practice aids lymphatic drainage and subsequently reduces inflammation in the face.

In her TikTok, Charissa shares several photos of herself before she started using the tool.

"I was really puffy right here," she says, pointing to a photograph from before.

TikTok users were amazed at the results, comparing the photos to how her face looks now.

"Ok what the hell is a Gua Sha and where do I get one," one person said.

"I stopped cuz I didn't think it was working. I'll continue now. I've seen the transformation," another TikTok user said.

"I was influenced," someone else said.

A before and after shot shows Charissa's results after using a Gua Sha.

Charissa told Newsweek that she started using the gua sha after an impulse purchase at TJ Maxx.

"I'd seen some TikToks about using gua sha and I thought they might be a beauty scam, but the gua sha was only $6 so I decided to give it a shot. A couple days later, a gua sha routine came up on my TikTok feed so I started doing it every other night," she said.

"My face has always puffed up if I eat bread, fried food, or dairy. Now that I use a gua sha, my face doesn't puff up like it used to. People kept asking me if I lost weight, and I hadn't lost a pound, and that's when I realized it was working."

That is when Charissa compared herself to a few older videos and photos and noticed "a huge difference" in her face.

"Also, it made my sinuses super clear (even my dentist noticed)," she said. "To anyone starting with a gua sha tool, I'd recommend doing it in the shower if you're too lazy to add something to your nighttime/morning routine, it makes it a lot easier to be consistent. I'd also recommend following a routine that focuses on lymphatic drainage, that's how gua sha works to depuff my face and sinus. There are lots of Chinese TikTok creators, YouTube creators, and plenty of estheticians who show great gua sha routines to focus on drainage."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Gua Sha? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.