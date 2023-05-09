Politics

Guatemalan President Warns Republican 80,000 Migrants Headed for Border

By
Politics U.S.-Mexico border Immigration Guatemala Border

A Republican Congressman is claiming the White House has been ignoring warnings he'd received from the President of Guatemala of an impending surge of 80,000 Venezuelan migrants reportedly heading for the U.S. border.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzalez said Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei told him he knew of at least 80,000 predominantly Venezuelan nationals who were making their way toward the United States in anticipation of the end of Title 42, a Donald Trump-era policy that allowed the United States to turn away migrants under the cover of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warned with this information, Melugin wrote, Gonzalez went to the White House. However, he reported, nobody at the White House would take his calls.

Newsweek has reached out both to Gonzalez's office and the White House via email for comment.

Whether the White House is unaware of the looming surge, however, is not known.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal published a lengthy report detailing struggles experienced by Venezuelan migrants seeking citizenship in Columbia, forcing them to look northward toward the United States.

Giammattei
Venezuelan immigrants seeking asylum in the United States arrive to the U.S. Mexico border fence, hoping to be processed by U.S. border agents on May 08, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei is pictured inset. A Republican Congressman is claiming the White House has been ignoring warnings he'd received from the President of Guatemala of an impending surge of 80,000 Venezuelan migrants reportedly heading for the U.S. border. John Moore/Johan Ordonez/Newsweek Photo Illustration/Getty Images

A Reuters story filed days earlier noted many Venezuelans seeking refuge in countries like Chile had difficulties finding residency there. Hundreds of those seeking to return home to Venezuela were ultimately denied entry back into Peru, leaving them few options.

The Guatemalan President himself, Giammattei, has a regular history of criticism against the United States' handling of the border crisis.

Elected in 2021, Giammattei was highly critical of a deal his predecessor signed with the Trump administration allowing the U.S. to deport migrants into the impoverished country against the threat of economic sanctions.

After newly-installed Vice President Kamala Harris visited the country in the first months of the Biden administration, Giammattei rushed to Fox News to blame the U.S. border crisis on Democrats' "lukewarm" rhetoric on illegal immigration, which he took as a reversal of a Biden pledge to try to reduce Central and South American migration to the United States.

Read more

Giammattei later claimed the only way to stop migration from his region into the U.S. was with "walls of prosperity," a move that prompted the U.S. to increase spending with non-governmental organizations in South America to help reduce corruption and violence that has prompted many to flee their countries.

However, some believe Guatemala is just as much to blame for the failures of Biden's border policies. While the country has struggled with corruption tied to drug cartels, Giammettei in 2021 oversaw the ouster of the country's top anti-corruption prosecutor, Juan Francisco Sandoval, prompting widespread protests in the country.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
King Charles
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin King Charles
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 12
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 12
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC