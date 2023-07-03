Fury As Guest Wears Floral Dress to Bachelorette Party: 'You're Selfish'

A woman wearing a floral dress to a bachelorette party is being slammed online, with Reddit users accusing her of having "main character syndrome."

In a post to the Am I the A******? (AITA) subreddit, user u/Floraldress8 explained they'd been invited to a hen party (bachelorette party) for a friend. The organizers asked all guests to wear black to the event, while the bride would wear something colorful to stand out.

"I wore a floral dress with a black background which I thought was perfectly on theme because it is black as the base, but when I got there everyone else was wearing all black only," the 28-year-old wrote.

A stock photo of women drinking wine at a bachelorette party. The organizers asked for guests to follow an all-black dress code, but the poster decided to wear florals instead. Katelin Kinney/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Fellow guests were unimpressed with the Redditor's choice of clothing, especially when it was time to take a group photo.

"One of the girls who organized it looked annoyed & said the photos look off as everyone is wearing full black & the bride is in the middle wearing color but with a random floral print taking away attention," she continued.

Later that night, Floraldress8 told another attendee that she didn't see why the dress code needed to be so strict as it was "just a hen party."

"She said it's not a big deal in the grand scheme of things, but it also wouldn't have been a big deal for me to just wear black like instructed," the Redditor wrote.

"That everyone owns black & it was chosen to make things easy but it seemed like I was being difficult for the sake of it by purposefully choosing a print."

According to Holly Katz—stylist and host of The Fashion Crimes podcast—it's normal for bachelor and bachelorette parties to have a theme.

A stock photo of a group of women dressed up in costumes at a bachelorette party. The organizers accused the Redditor of spoiling the photos with her outfit. Wavebreakmedia/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"Some even get matching items made (bachelorette swag), like T-shirts, wine glasses, cups or I've even seen tattoos with the bride's face, which is so hilarious," she told Newsweek.

Whether or not it's rude to break the dress code depends on the host, the bride and if the theme is optional. The size of the party is also a contributing factor.

"With a large party there will always be some who are super into it and others who are just along for the ride," Katz said.

"For smaller parties, everyone is usually on the same page and a rule-breaker can be spotted a mile away."

Although it's normal for some guests to dislike a particular theme, Katz said it's important to respect the bride or organizer's wishes.

"'Showing up' for the bachelorette, even when it's something you wouldn't normally wear or do, is not an unusual ask for one night," she said.

"If you're the organizer, all you can do is hope everyone involved understands what is expected of them and to show up in theme, ready for a great time."

To Floraldress8's dismay, fellow Redditors voted her "YTA" or "You're the A******" in the situation, with the post receiving over 2,500 comments.

A stock photo of a woman sulking at a bar. The poster didn't understand why her outfit choice was "such a big deal." Pheelings Media/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"You were supposed to wear black, not black with etc," said jrm1102.

"Instructions seemed pretty damn clear and you seem to be the only one who didn't get it and not follow it to the letter, so that's on you," wrote BoyoDee.

"She definitely got it, she was just trying to feign ignorance," said LunaMunaLagoona. "No sane human would think a floral dress in black meets that objective."

"OP does not seem embarrassed at all and i think that says enough," commented scatteredpinkhearts. "If it was me i would have DIED on the spot."

"I hope the bride quietly rescinds this lady's wedding invitation, lest she show up in white to the wedding too," wrote MeowMyOvaries.

"Seems like you have main character syndrome," said AaeJay83. "It definitely was an attention grab."

"You don't see what the big deal is because you're selfish," commented Annnnnnnnnnnnnnnie.

"Consider what the bride wanted, that she'll have these pictures for the rest of her life. It's a big deal for her."

Newsweek reached out to u/Floraldress8 for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Has a wedding come between your relationship with a loved one? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.