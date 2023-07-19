A Guide to Vacationing in a Socially Responsible Way

When Jennifer Thompson, CEO of girls' empowerment organization i-tri, mentions the work the group is doing in the Hamptons—including the Hamptons Youth Triathlon in Sag Harbor—she is often met with confusion or bemusement. Why would an organization dedicated to promoting confidence, health and fitness and social skills in middle-school girls—choose to operate in the Hamptons, the notorious vacation playground of celebrities, social influencers, and other one percenters? Is there a need in the Hamptons? Why a nonprofit? How can i-tri's target demographic be served in a summer community commonly associated with extravagance and celebrity spotting?

The answer, Thompson says, is to look at the broader community. "It is very much a worker community—predominantly immigrants and non-native English speakers," Thompson says of the families who live and work in the Hamptons' year-round and in those of other luxury vacation towns around the country. "While the community is known for celebrity sightings and summer fun, our year-round community is also composed of hard-working families, small business owners and first-generation families all striving for the American dream. These families often do not have the resources of our summer population, and the children in the community benefit greatly from year-round programs like i-tri that support, nurture and empower them."

There is a story that has gone untold in many vacation communities such as the Hamptons, Thompson says, and that broader awareness of the constituents needs to be brought forward. But the solution isn't to vacation elsewhere, Thompson is quick to point out. Rather, she maintains that there are ethical and socially responsible ways to vacation in these communities while empowering and supporting local residents, workers and their families.

1. Honor and celebrate local and indigenous cultures.

Thompson notes that many current resort communities are built on land where Native American and First Nations tribes have lived for centuries; the Hamptons, for instance, are home to the Montauk Tribe and Shinnecock Indian Nation. "Make sure you're honoring the indigenous peoples of these lands, and not doing anything to further harm their homes or their communities," Thompson says. Thompson urges vacation-goers to consider the impact of their travels and presence on local people and culture—and to respect their traditions; patronize and support native cuisine and art; appreciate local history; and avoid degrading their land, forestry and water.

2. Understand and mitigate your ecological footprint.

Overwhelming fragile ecosystems with tourism has an inevitable adverse impact, and Thompson urges vacation-goers to keep this in mind when planning and experiencing their vacations. "Consider how you're getting out to places like the Hamptons," she says. "Are you flying private jets and private helicopters? All of that leaves a carbon footprint. Think about how you can be more responsible in your travel to, from and around these places. Think about summer traffic congestion. That's a significant problem. It has an impact not only on infrastructure, in that it dilapidates local roads, tunnels and bridges and results in more needed funding for repairs, but it also leads to terrible air quality due to emissions." These are consequences that the local community then deals with year-round. Vacation-goers should be mindful of their contributions—positive, and negative—to the local environment.

3. Shop local.

Patronizing local and immigrant- or indigenous-owned businesses is a must for anyone concerned with ethical tourism. The year-round survival of local businesses is deeply entwined with the seasonal vacation cycle; they are dependent on heavier patronization during busy summer months to stay afloat during the quieter seasons. Whenever possible, shop with local craftspeople and greengrocers. "There are tons of local shops that operate year-round," Thompson says. "Investing in and spending your money with them is really important."

4. Treat service personnel with dignity and generosity.

Many well-heeled vacation-goers rely on the support of cleaners, chefs, gardeners, childcare providers and other household staff while on holiday. "Think about the people you bring into your home to help make your vacation season more enjoyable and successful," Thompson says. "Make sure that they're being treated with kindness and respect, and compensated well for their time, energy and talent. The workers all have needs year-round." Thompson says the same goes for service providers outside of your home, such as manicurists, restaurant waitstaff and other workers whose wages are comprised largely of tips.

5. Make a year-round commitment.

"It's not enough to just go to the 'White Party,'" Thompson says, referring to rap mogul P. Diddy's glamorous, star-studded white-themed bashes that doubled as philanthropic events. "It's far more impactful to make a year-round commitment to smaller, local organizations that provide on-the-ground resources all year long. The dollars we raise go directly to our programs, ensuring that everyone who wants to participate has access, as our programs and equipment are free for everyone. Gifts to local organizations can have a profound impact that you don't see with larger organizations." But beyond monetary donations, Thompson suggests committing time and service outside of the summer beach season: "We're always looking for successful women to participate in our mentoring day, why not volunteer for that? You can't be what you cannot see, and so we are very much in need of talented women to help mentor the next generation."

Ultimately, Thompson says, making that ongoing effort to support and elevate local communities and their interests—even after the summer (or winter) vacation season has ended—is the most impactful thing that ethically-minded summer tourists can do. "If you enjoy vacationing in this community, then you have a vested interest in seeing that this place succeeds, thrives and continues to grow," she says. "Leaning into this work and investing in the youth of our community is a tremendous gift."

Beyond altruism, Thompson asserts that there's a benefit to vacation-goers themselves in remaining tangibly involved off-season. "If you are connected in a meaningful way to the community, your experience there is going to be so much richer and more fulfilling," she explains. "You get to see the impact that you are having on a year-round basis—and it's going to feel more like home as you'll have created a meaningful community."