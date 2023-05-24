Laughter as Guilty Cat 'Puts Himself in Time-Out' as He's Caught Red-Handed

A cat has been dubbed a "drama king" by his owner after putting himself in time-out.

Ham, a 2-year-old orange feline, recently demonstrated his dramatic side after being caught eating plastic for the 1,000th time. "He looks so offended when we scold him or carry him away from something," the owner's girlfriend, Amelia, told Newsweek. "He's a menace to society."

Ham was adopted by Brittany, Amelia's girlfriend, from a local humane society in Dayton, Ohio, in 2021. Describing him as a "passionate recycler," Brittany said Ham was obsessed with plastic from day one.

This photo of Ham's self-imposed "time-out" went viral after it was shared to Reddit. Amelia/rebelraf

"I have had to take him to get X-rays before because he ate an entire bag of Chex Mix...bag included," Brittany told Newsweek.

According to Amelia, if Ham so much as "hears a plastic wrapper" he's there—often before she's even realized he's in the room.

"I am specifically having to make life adjustments to prevent Ham from eating everything I own," she said.

Amelia snapped a picture of Ham's tantrum, sharing it with Reddit's r/OneOrangeBraincell forum, which is dedicated to "derpy orange cats." Captioned "I told Ham to stop eating plastic and he put himself in timeout," the hilarious photo shows the disgruntled puss sitting in a corner, facing the wall with his head down.

Brittany, Ham's owner, said the 2-year-old orange cat can be a "drama king to the max." Amelia/rebelraf

Cat lovers couldn't get enough of Ham's diva attitude, with the post receiving almost 24,000 upvotes.

It might seem like a bizarre habit, but eating plastic is common among felines. Cats chew plastic for various reasons, according to the Purina website. Sometimes it can be anxiety, a lack of nutrients or another health problem. But they often do it just because it's fun.

Brittany said Ham is generally a "drama king to the max." Nevertheless, putting himself in a "time-out" is a new approach.

"He usually pauses what he's doing to look at me like I'm stupid, and then he goes right back to his menacing ways," she said.

Ham stayed in the corner for three minutes before deciding he'd had enough and wandering away.

Ham has been obsessed with plastic from day one. Amelia/rebelraf

Fellow cat owners could relate to Amelia and Brittany's experiences with the pet, sharing their own tales of plastic-munching felines.

"All my orange cats over the past 20 years have been plastic eating gargoyles," said

stitchplacingmama.

"This is an eternal challenge for me," wrote CarneDelGato. "My shower curtain has tons of tiny pin holes from cat teeth."

"My big orange idiot is the same way!" said MuffDragon. "Charlie's absolute favorites are grocery bags."

"Mine just knows we hate the sound so he chews on a bag or something to get our attention," commented gtra864.

IGotMyPopcorn wondered if Ham is "part goat."

"'If not for eat, why taste good?'" joked Juxtra.

And danny12beje said: "Mine would ignore me so at least yours cares."

