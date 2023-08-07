Pug Is Found Guilty of Nibbling Owner's Things Using One Hilarious Method

You may think butter wouldn't melt in a pug's mouth, but it turns out that one such pet has recently been found "guilty" of chewing things.

Armed with a ruler, in a viral TikTok video, Loulou's owner recorded the moment she measured her pet's teeth and compared the measurements to the bite mark. Animal behaviorist Petrina Firth told Newsweek: "Dogs chew recreationally because it feels good."

A pug looking sad and guilty. A video of a dog of the same breed has gone viral after she was found guilty of creating bite marks. KrystynaTaran/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The U.K.-based dog trainer added: "Endorphins are released when a dog chews, and they may chew excessively to make themselves feel better about a stressful situation, like when you see a dog with separation anxiety destroy a sofa.

"Other dogs chew for their own well-being, with some dog breeds being more prolific chewers than others," said Firth.

So far, the viral TikTok clip shared to a page dedicated to the dog @pugloulou has 2.7 million views and over 285,000 likes since it was shared on August 5. The video is captioned: "Guilty as charged."

The investigation began when Loulou's owner noticed multiple bite marks on various items like a magazine and a pizza box. So, she decided to take matters into her own hands to find the culprit.

The hilarious video includes a selection of clips, one of which shows Loulou sporting a multicolored knit jumper while having her bite measured. The bite marks appear to be a near-perfect match as they are no more than 1.2 inches across, just like Loulou's mouth.

Firth said that chewing is "perfectly normal" for dogs: "Dogs are curious so they will often have a bite on something to see what something is, which is what I see in the darling pug video.

"Dogs don't have hands to feel, so in the mouth it goes, and often it gets spat out," she added.

Firth said that chewing is natural for canines, so it is important for owners to follow these tips provided by the dog trainer to ensure their dog is safe:

Manage the environment by putting away all valuables away to ensure they are not destroyed. Supervise your dog at all times to ensure they do not chew something harmful. Some dogs like chew toys that can be stuffed and chewed to get the filling out, while others prefer a solid, more durable chew. Many prefer a more natural chew that they can also eat, so cow ears and Yak cheese bars might suit them well. Many dogs chew excessively because they're bored, so use puzzle toys, mental enrichment and positive reinforcement-based training to reduce boredom and keep them occupied. If your dog seems to be chewing and consuming items like blankets, cardboard or other non-edibles, it is worth checking that they're eating a balanced and appropriate diet, and consulting your vet to make sure they're healthy.

While the evidence is clear, Loulou remains innocent in the eyes of thousands of TikTok users. Many have backed the dog, with one writing: "Innocent! Free her!!"

"Clearly Loulou was set up!" posted another.

A third user praised the owner and branded her the "best detective ever."

Newsweek reached out to @pugloulou for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

