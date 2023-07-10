Golden Retriever's Way of Admitting Her Guilt Viewed Over 14 Million Times

Golden retrievers were recently knocked off the American Kennel Club's most-popular dog top spot by the French bulldog after 10 years, but that hasn't stopped 14.7 million people viewing a video of the breed on TikTok.

In a clip posted on July 6 by @maddypuak, the golden retriever's owner can be seen walking through her house, revealing a trail of wreckage involving tubes of toothpaste on the floor.

"I have a suspicion it might have been this golden retriever," the original poster says as the camera pans around to reveal a dog sitting on a bench, showing their teeth in a smile and looking guilty. Another golden retriever can be seen examining the scene as the poster can be heard saying, "This one's not acting guilty. It's something about this one though, that I think she might have done it." The caption reads: "Immediately forgiven."

A golden retriever destroys a sofa. A video of a 'guilty' dog of the same breed has been viewed over 14.7 million times on TikTok. SamuelBrownNG/Getty Images

Leaving your dogs alone in the house can sometimes lead to boredom and destruction. Training your pet to be comfortable being left in their crate for short periods of time can help with destructive behaviors while you're out of the house. It's best to start crate-training young, but if you do need to get your older dog into the crate, there are various ways you can do so.

"Whether you've rescued an adult dog that was never trained to go in a crate or you simply never got around to crate-training your pooch when he was a young pup," says Hill's Pet Nutrition, "this lack of training can make things stressful for the both of you when you're suddenly faced with a need to keep your dog in one place for an hour or so."

"Build positive associations," adds Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Put treats in the crate or possibly a favorite toy and praise your dog when they go near or inside the crate."

It could also be a good idea to tire your dog out before you want them to get into the crate, "both to burn off excess energy so he'll be relaxed and to allow him a chance to relieve himself so he won't be distracted by the need for a bathroom break," says the nutrition website.

Users on TikTok loved the guilty pup, with one commenting, "They just tell on themselves it's so cute."

"Don't be suspicious... don't be suspicious," wrote another, while a third posted: "Nope, she's telling you the calm one is framing her, as her lawyer that's reasonable doubt."

