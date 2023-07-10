Funny

Golden Retriever's Way of Admitting Her Guilt Viewed Over 14 Million Times

By
Funny Golden Retriever Dogs Life Pets

Golden retrievers were recently knocked off the American Kennel Club's most-popular dog top spot by the French bulldog after 10 years, but that hasn't stopped 14.7 million people viewing a video of the breed on TikTok.

In a clip posted on July 6 by @maddypuak, the golden retriever's owner can be seen walking through her house, revealing a trail of wreckage involving tubes of toothpaste on the floor.

"I have a suspicion it might have been this golden retriever," the original poster says as the camera pans around to reveal a dog sitting on a bench, showing their teeth in a smile and looking guilty. Another golden retriever can be seen examining the scene as the poster can be heard saying, "This one's not acting guilty. It's something about this one though, that I think she might have done it." The caption reads: "Immediately forgiven."

Golden Retriever
A golden retriever destroys a sofa. A video of a 'guilty' dog of the same breed has been viewed over 14.7 million times on TikTok. SamuelBrownNG/Getty Images

Leaving your dogs alone in the house can sometimes lead to boredom and destruction. Training your pet to be comfortable being left in their crate for short periods of time can help with destructive behaviors while you're out of the house. It's best to start crate-training young, but if you do need to get your older dog into the crate, there are various ways you can do so.

"Whether you've rescued an adult dog that was never trained to go in a crate or you simply never got around to crate-training your pooch when he was a young pup," says Hill's Pet Nutrition, "this lack of training can make things stressful for the both of you when you're suddenly faced with a need to keep your dog in one place for an hour or so."

"Build positive associations," adds Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Put treats in the crate or possibly a favorite toy and praise your dog when they go near or inside the crate."

It could also be a good idea to tire your dog out before you want them to get into the crate, "both to burn off excess energy so he'll be relaxed and to allow him a chance to relieve himself so he won't be distracted by the need for a bathroom break," says the nutrition website.

@maddypuak

Immediately forgiven #goldenretriever #goldensoftiktok

♬ original sound - moodykoop
@maddypuak

Users on TikTok loved the guilty pup, with one commenting, "They just tell on themselves it's so cute."

"Don't be suspicious... don't be suspicious," wrote another, while a third posted: "Nope, she's telling you the calm one is framing her, as her lawyer that's reasonable doubt."

Newsweek has reached out to @maddypuak via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC