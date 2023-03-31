Gwyneth Paltrow Trial Juror Reveals Factors That Sealed Verdict

One of the jurors involved in Gwyneth Paltrow's recent court battle over a ski slope collision has revealed one of the factors that swayed the verdict in the actor's favor.

Paltrow was accused by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson of skiing into him and causing him severe injuries. He was seeking $300,000 in damages for the 2016 incident which occurred at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. Paltrow countersued for $1 plus legal fees, claiming the accident was Sanderson's fault.

On Thursday, the jury at the Third Judicial District Court in Park City absolved Paltrow, 50, of any blame for the accident which reportedly left Sanderson, 76, with broken ribs and a concussion.

After the nine-day trial, the jury needed a little more than two hours to deliberate on their decision, where they deemed that Sanderson was at fault for the accident.

Above, Gwyneth Paltrow attends a court hearing on March 30, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Terry Sanderson is pictured inset March 27, 2023, in Park City, as well. A juror in Paltrow and Sanderson's recently-concluded trial over a ski slope collision has revealed a factor that influenced the verdict going in Paltrow's favor. BOWMER/POOL//AFP via Getty Images

In an interview with ABC's Good Morning America on Friday, Samantha Imrie, who was juror 11 on the trial, said the panel was ultimately swayed by the testimony of biomechanical engineering expert Dr. Irving Scher.

During his time in court, Sher drew stick figures to explain the physics to the jurors and illustrate how each party would have been traveling ahead of the incident and where their centers of gravity would have been. He stated that the accident could not have happened as recalled by Sanderson.

"He is a snow sports expert, in many different ways," Imrie, 31, told GMA of Scher. "I think the fact that Dr. Scher could speak to the dint settings and he specifically studied snow science, that he had a stronger opinion."

Asked whether she found Paltrow convincing when she took the stand, Imrie said that she did, adding: "There was in back of my mind, yes, this woman is an actress, and I took that into account. But I didn't feel that she had a reason to lie under oath. She's always in the spotlight, so she always has to be honest."

As for Sanderson's recollection of events, Imrie said: "He was telling his truth, and I think unfortunately some of that has been distorted due to some other factors. But I do think that he did not intend to tell a truth that wasn't his truth."

One sticking point for Sanderson was the collection of social media photos of his travels around the world after the accident that he said had left him severely injured.

"I think I wrote down, 'Wow, I need to make more money so I can travel this way,'" Imrie told GMA. "I wouldn't have thought he was capable of those things based on the picture that had been painted."

Dr. Irving Scher testifies in Gwyneth Paltrow's civil trial over a collision with another skier at the Park City District Courthouse on March 28, 2023, in Park City, Utah. One of the jurors said Scher's testimony influenced their decision to side with Paltrow in the case. Jeffrey D. Allred - Pool/Getty Images

Ultimately, said Imrie, she wanted it to be understood that Paltrow's status as a Hollywood star bore no relevance when it came to the jury reaching its verdict.

"I think it's important that the public doesn't just think that this was a win because Gwyneth's a celebrity," she said. "I mean, this is based on the evidence, this is based on the law. I do work in medicine and have to look at everyone the same. So I think that should apply in the courtroom, as well."

Paltrow released a statement on Instagram after the verdict was delivered, writing: "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

Sanderson, who had initially sought $3.1 million, spoke to the media outside the Park City courtroom, calling the verdict "very disappointing." Asked whether he thought the trial was worth it, he said: "Absolutely not. I'm going to be on the internet forever."