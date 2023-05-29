Is the Gym Open on Memorial Day 2023? Planet Fitness, Equinox Hours

As many Americans look to celebrate Memorial Day in different fashions, some might be wondering what businesses, such as gyms, will be open.

A federal holiday, Memorial Day is celebrated annually on the final Monday in May. The holiday is to honor members of the U.S. military who died while serving their country.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Memorial Day was originally established as Decoration Day three years after the end of the Civil War in 1868. In 1971, Congress declared Memorial Day a federal holiday, and it has continued to be celebrated ever since.

"It was not until after World War I, however, that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars," the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said.

Since it is a federal holiday, many government establishments will be closed on Memorial Day. All government offices and courts will be closed, as well as schools, the Department of Motor Vehicles and many banks. The United States Postal Service will also be closed, so you should not expect to receive any mail on Memorial Day.

Private businesses, such as gyms, can modify their own hours or decide whether to stay open.

Planet Fitness

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness told Newsweek that all of the gym's locations are owned and operated independently, which allows franchise owners to dictate their own hours on Memorial Day. So gym-goers will have to check with their local location on specific hours. A list of locations for Planet Fitness gyms and corresponding hours for opening and closing can be found here.

In 2017, Planet Fitness announced an expansion to all 50 U.S. states, and the gym has more than 1,000 locations across the country.

Equinox

Similar to Planet Fitness, Equinox Gym hours on Memorial Day will depend on specific locations. Those interested in going to their Equinox Gym on Memorial Day should check with their local location to confirm that they will be open on the holiday and if normal hours will be affected.

Other popular gyms such as 24 Hour Fitness and Anytime Fitness are likely to be open on Memorial Day as 24 Hour Fitness closes only on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years and is open 24 hours. However, it is still important to check with local locations to confirm that they will be open on Memorial Day.