U.S.

Is the Gym Open on Memorial Day 2023? Planet Fitness, Equinox Hours

By
U.S. Memorial day Gyms

As many Americans look to celebrate Memorial Day in different fashions, some might be wondering what businesses, such as gyms, will be open.

A federal holiday, Memorial Day is celebrated annually on the final Monday in May. The holiday is to honor members of the U.S. military who died while serving their country.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Memorial Day was originally established as Decoration Day three years after the end of the Civil War in 1868. In 1971, Congress declared Memorial Day a federal holiday, and it has continued to be celebrated ever since.

"It was not until after World War I, however, that the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars," the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said.

Gym open on Memorial Day
A stock image of of people working out at the gym. Monday, May 29, 2023, is Memorial Day and some gyms such as Planet Fitness might be open on the federal holiday. iStock / Getty Images

Since it is a federal holiday, many government establishments will be closed on Memorial Day. All government offices and courts will be closed, as well as schools, the Department of Motor Vehicles and many banks. The United States Postal Service will also be closed, so you should not expect to receive any mail on Memorial Day.

Private businesses, such as gyms, can modify their own hours or decide whether to stay open.

Planet Fitness

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness told Newsweek that all of the gym's locations are owned and operated independently, which allows franchise owners to dictate their own hours on Memorial Day. So gym-goers will have to check with their local location on specific hours. A list of locations for Planet Fitness gyms and corresponding hours for opening and closing can be found here.

In 2017, Planet Fitness announced an expansion to all 50 U.S. states, and the gym has more than 1,000 locations across the country.

Equinox

Similar to Planet Fitness, Equinox Gym hours on Memorial Day will depend on specific locations. Those interested in going to their Equinox Gym on Memorial Day should check with their local location to confirm that they will be open on the holiday and if normal hours will be affected.

Read more

Newsweek reached out to Equinox Gym via email for further information on operating hours for Memorial Day.

Other popular gyms such as 24 Hour Fitness and Anytime Fitness are likely to be open on Memorial Day as 24 Hour Fitness closes only on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years and is open 24 hours. However, it is still important to check with local locations to confirm that they will be open on Memorial Day.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC